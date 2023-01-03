Ferrovial to build data centre for Microsoft in Madrid - Cinco Dias

US Markets
Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Microsoft MSFT.O has commissioned Spain-based infrastructure company Ferrovial FER.MC to build a data centre near the Spanish capital, the Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Tuesday.

While the amount has not been disclosed, Cinco Dias cited unidentified sources close to the matter as saying the contract could be worth several hundred million euros, as Microsoft plans a number of investments worth more than 12 billion euros ($12.75 billion) across 17 regions in Europe.

The data centre is set to be built in San Sebastian de los Reyes, a city with a population of about 90,000 some 20 km (12 miles) north of Madrid.

Microsoft is planning another two projects in the Madrid region with the aim of developing cloud services such as Azure, Power Platform, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, Cinco Dias said.

($1 = 0.9410 euros)

