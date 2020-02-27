Ferrovial Swings To Profit In FY19

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure operator Ferrovial (FRRVY.PK), Thursday reported full-year 2019 net income of 268 million euros, compared with loss of 448 million euros last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 5.5% to 6.05 billion euros from 5.73 billion euros last year.

EBITDA dropped 74.7% to 121 million euros from 479 million euros last year.

