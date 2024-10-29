Ferrovial Reports Strong 9M 2024 Financial Performance

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial reported robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with strong growth in its toll roads, airports, and construction divisions. The company saw significant inflows from dividends and asset divestments, while also investing in growth and shareholder distributions. Key corporate moves included transferring economic rights to a joint venture and announcing a new share buy-back program.

