Ferrovial reports 9-month adjusted EBITDA $1.1B vs. $761M last year

Reports 9-month revenue $7.22B vs. $6.76B last year. “In the first nine months of 2024, Ferrovial (FER) saw remarkable financial results, an outstanding achievement propelled by strong performance across all business segments and capital gains from divestments. Our infrastructure assets are located in growing areas, which translates into higher dividends that will help us continue to take advantage of future growth opportunities,” said Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial CEO.

