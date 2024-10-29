News & Insights

Stocks

Ferrovial reports 9-month adjusted EBITDA $1.1B vs. $761M last year

October 29, 2024 — 08:21 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports 9-month revenue $7.22B vs. $6.76B last year. “In the first nine months of 2024, Ferrovial (FER) saw remarkable financial results, an outstanding achievement propelled by strong performance across all business segments and capital gains from divestments. Our infrastructure assets are located in growing areas, which translates into higher dividends that will help us continue to take advantage of future growth opportunities,” said Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial CEO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.