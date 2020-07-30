Ferrovial H1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure operator Ferrovial, Thursday reported first-half 2020 net loss of 379 million euros, compared to 6 million euros last year.

EBITDA for the period was 128 million euros, compared to a EBITDA loss of 118 million euros.

Revenues for the period rose 12.2 percent to 2.914 billion euros from 2.603 billion euros last year.

