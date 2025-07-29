Ferrovial H1 EBITDA, Revenues Increase

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure company Ferrovial (FRRVY.PK, FRRVF.PK) Tuesday reported strong results for the first-half of 2025, which was supported by strong performance in all business divisions.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 655 million euros in the first half of 2025, a 9.2% increase year over year. Quarterly revenue was 4.469 billion euros, a 5% growth.

Net profit amounted to €540 million, compared to €414 million one year earlier, thanks to capital gains from assets rotation.

Both revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased, mainly driven by U.S. highways and Construction.

"We saw substantial growth in the first half of the year with strong performance across our North American assets. Our highways provide much needed capacity in growing areas and through targeted offers we aim to address customer preferences. Additionally, our Construction order book reached an all-time high, and the division reported improved profitability, in line with our long-term target. Looking ahead, we see an attractive pipeline of North American assets that continue to deliver value to all stakeholders," said Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial CEO.

The Highways division's revenue grew 14.9% in like-for-like terms to €676 million, driven by solid growth in North America, where the company received €240 million in dividends.

