Ferrovial (FER) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Ferrovial SE - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: FER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.92, changing hands as high as $40.87 per share. Ferrovial SE - Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FER's low point in its 52 week range is $34.0521 per share, with $46.5828 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.45.

