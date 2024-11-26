News & Insights

Ferrovial Executes Share Buyback Operations

November 26, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial has announced the execution of share repurchase operations as part of its buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The recent activities took place from November 18 to November 22, 2024.

