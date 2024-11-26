Ferrovial Executes Share Buyback Operations

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.
Ferrovial has announced the execution of share repurchase operations as part of its buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The recent activities took place from November 18 to November 22, 2024.
