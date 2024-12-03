Ferrovial Executes Operations in Share Buyback Program

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial has executed operations as part of its share buyback program between November 25 and 29, 2024, following an initial announcement in August. This move is likely to interest investors as it may influence the company’s stock value.

