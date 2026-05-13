Markets
FER

Ferrovial Awarded SH 99 Grand Parkway Segment B-1 Project Contract In Texas Valued At $1.47 Bln

May 13, 2026 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure company Ferrovial SE (FER) announced Wednesday it has been selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to design, build, and maintain the SH 99 Grand Parkway Segment B-1 project southeast of Houston, Texas. The contract is valued at approximately $1.47 billion.

The nearly 15-mile construction project spans Brazoria and Galveston Counties and marks a significant milestone in the continued expansion of the 184-mile Grand Parkway loop.

The Segment B-1 will be delivered under a design-build contract with a capital maintenance term of up to 15 years.

It includes the construction of four new tolled lanes operated by TxDOT, discontinuous frontage roads, direct connectors at SH 35 and the new SH 99 and operational upgrades to SH 35.

The project will relieve congestion, improve regional travel reliability, and support economic growth, while also enhancing emergency and hurricane evacuation capacity.

The final contract execution is anticipated this summer, with substantial completion targeted for winter 2031-2032.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.