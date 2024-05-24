News & Insights

Markets

Ferrovial Awarded $1.2 Bln In Construction And Maintenance Contracts In US And Canada

May 24, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure company Ferrovial SE (FRRVY.PK, FRRVF.PK) announced Friday that through its construction subsidiary Webber, it was awarded nine new contracts totaling $1.2 billion for construction and maintenance projects in the U.S. and Canada. The work includes roadway improvements, bridge construction, expansion of water treatment plants, and road maintenance.

Ferrovial secured its first contract in Tennessee, expanding its presence in the U.S., the company's largest market.

Ferrovial acquired Houston-based construction company Webber in 2005. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown to improve roads, bridges and water infrastructure across more than 10 states in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.