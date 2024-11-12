News & Insights

Ferrovial assumed with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital

November 12, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

RBC Capital assumed coverage of Ferrovial (FER) with a Sector Perform rating and EUR 42 price target Momentum on Ferrovial’s North American assets remains strong, but there are some uncertainties in the valuation of these assets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC sees more clear value elsewhere in the sector.

