Ferrovial assumed with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital assumed coverage of Ferrovial (FER) with a Sector Perform rating and EUR 42 price target Momentum on Ferrovial’s North American assets remains strong, but there are some uncertainties in the valuation of these assets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC sees more clear value elsewhere in the sector.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.