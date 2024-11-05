Ferrovial Announces Interim Dividend and Key Dates

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial has announced a second interim dividend of 0.4597 euros per share, totaling 330 million euros, allowing shareholders the choice of receiving it in cash or additional shares. The company’s schedule for this dividend includes key dates in November and December 2024 for shareholders to make their election. Ferrovial is a major player in global infrastructure, listed on various international markets, and is committed to sustainable development.

