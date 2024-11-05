News & Insights

Stocks

Ferrovial Announces Interim Dividend and Key Dates

November 05, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial has announced a second interim dividend of 0.4597 euros per share, totaling 330 million euros, allowing shareholders the choice of receiving it in cash or additional shares. The company’s schedule for this dividend includes key dates in November and December 2024 for shareholders to make their election. Ferrovial is a major player in global infrastructure, listed on various international markets, and is committed to sustainable development.

For further insights into ES:FER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.