Ferrovial Announces Flexible Scrip Dividend for Shareholders

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial SE has announced an advance scrip dividend of 330 million euros, allowing shareholders the choice of receiving dividends in cash or shares. The dividend will be determined based on shares outstanding and will be paid according to a specified schedule in November 2024. This move offers flexibility for investors and aligns with their strategic financial planning.

