News & Insights

Stocks

Ferrovial Announces Flexible Scrip Dividend for Shareholders

October 28, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial SE has announced an advance scrip dividend of 330 million euros, allowing shareholders the choice of receiving dividends in cash or shares. The dividend will be determined based on shares outstanding and will be paid according to a specified schedule in November 2024. This move offers flexibility for investors and aligns with their strategic financial planning.

For further insights into ES:FER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.