News & Insights

Stocks

Ferrovial Advances Share Buyback Program

October 29, 2024 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial has announced the completion of several operations under its share buyback program during the week of October 21 to 25, 2024. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into ES:FER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.