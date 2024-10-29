Ferrovial Advances Share Buyback Program

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial has announced the completion of several operations under its share buyback program during the week of October 21 to 25, 2024. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

