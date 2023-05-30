Ferrous metals market broadly down on weaker-than-expected China data

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Futures prices of ferrous metals were broadly down on Wednesday as the weaker-than-expected economic data in China triggered a flurry of risk-off sentiment.

The May number eyed a fall of 0.4 basis point from 49.2 in April and also missed the forecast of 49.4.

Meanwhile, the PMI in the steel industry sank by 9.8 basis points month-on-month to 35.2 in May, according to data from CFLP Steel Logistics Professional Committee (CSLPC).

The disappointing manufacturing data contributed to the broad weakness in the ferrous market, according to analysts.

Iron ore extended loss with the most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 trading 1.89% lower at 700.5 yuan a tonne, as of 0354 GMT.

The benchmark June iron ore SZZFM3 on the Singapore Exchange was 1.82% lower at $99.35 a tonne, as of 0413 GMT.

The other steelmaking ingredients - coking coal DJMcv1 fell 2.3% and coke DCJcv1 dipped 2.7%.

"Coking coal and coke tumbled more steeply than iron ore in this round of downtrend since late March; in comparison, iron ore showed more resiliency despite being in general on the fall as well," said a Beijing-based steelmaking raw material analyst, who required anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

"The more significant falls from coal market left some room of profits for steelmakers, which became less willing to reduce output," he added.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 declined by 1.38% to 3,435 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 1.53%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 1.09% and stainless steel SHSScv1 was 1.71% lower.

"The downstream steel consumers still lack confidence at the moment and showed limited interest in building up their inventories," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a morning note.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

