Ferrous metals market broadly down as China data disappoints

Ferrous metals narrow losses in afternoon trade

Intraday Dalian iron ore below 700 yuan/tonne

Intraday Singapore benchmark below $100/tonne

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Futures prices of ferrous metals were broadly down on Wednesday as a weaker-than-expected economic data in China triggered a flurry of risk-off sentiment.

The May PMI fell 0.4 basis point from 49.2 in April and also missed the forecast of 49.4.

Meanwhile, the PMI in the steel industry sank by 9.8 basis points month-on-month to 35.2 in May, according to data from CFLP Steel Logistics Professional Committee (CSLPC).

Losses, however, narrowed in the afternoon trading session.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 0.42% lower at 711 yuan ($102.86) a tonne. The contract hit 693 yuan a tonne, the lowest since May 26, in the morning session.

The benchmark June iron ore SZZFM3 on the Singapore Exchange reversed course to edge up 0.55% to $101.75 a tonne, as of 0709 GMT after touching lowest level since May 25 at $97.2 earlier.

Among other steelmaking ingredients coking coal DJMcv1 fell 0.77% and coke DCJcv1 dipped 2.09%.

"Coking coal and coke tumbled more steeply than iron ore in this round of downtrend since late March; in comparison, iron ore showed more resiliency despite being in general on the fall as well," said a Beijing-based analyst, who requested anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

"The more significant falls from the coal market left some room for profits for steelmakers, who were less willing to reduce output," he added.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 declined by 0.57% to 3,463 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 0.44%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 1.32% and stainless steel SHSScv1 was 1.45% lower.

"The downstream steel consumers still lack confidence at the moment and showed limited interest in building up their inventories," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a morning note.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Eileen Soreng)

