Ferroglobe Stock Crashes on Earnings Results

What happened

Shares of miner Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) were down 14.3% as of 1:45 p.m. EST today. The big price drop comes after the company released earnings results that weren't up to investor expectations.

So what

Let's start with the fact that Ferroglobe's stock is already very volatile, and sometimes the stock can move more than 5% to 10% in a given day with no news at all. So a drop this big isn't completely out of the blue.

Image source: Getty Images.

The small-cap miner reported a per-share loss for the fourth quarter of $0.49, with a per-share loss for full-year 2020 of $1.13. Revenue for the year was down 28% to $1.14 billion. That decline was a combination of lower sales volumes from COVID-related shutdowns and slightly lower prices for silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, and manganese-based alloys.

Now what

Shares of Ferroglobe have been on a tear lately, surging more than 580% over the past six months, so there is a lot of optimism baked into this stock. Keep in mind that the company has struggled to maintain profitability since it went public. Perhaps with coronavirus tailwinds easing, it will be able to get back to pre-pandemic production.

But whether that turns it into a consistently profitable company remains to be seen, and the price for that turnaround is pretty high right now. So for now, it may be best to sit on the sidelines.

10 stocks we like better than Ferroglobe PLC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ferroglobe PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.