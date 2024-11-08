Ferroglobe PLC Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Ferroglobe PLC ( (GSM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ferroglobe PLC presented to its investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a global leader in the production of silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, serving diverse markets such as solar, electronics, and automotive industries.

In its third quarter of 2024 earnings report, Ferroglobe PLC reported a strong adjusted EBITDA of $60 million, maintaining its annual guidance between $150-170 million. Despite a decrease in net sales compared to the previous quarter, the company ended the quarter with a positive net cash position of $32 million and announced further anti-dumping duties on imports affecting the U.S. ferrosilicon market.

Key financial highlights include a net income of $18.8 million and a positive operating cash flow of $11.1 million. While sales decreased slightly to $433.5 million, the company witnessed a 5% increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to stronger pricing. Ferroglobe also reported a healthy free cash flow improvement and highlighted its efforts in capital returns through share repurchases and dividends.

Strategically, Ferroglobe is preparing to issue an ESG report aiming at a 26% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. The company is adjusting its production in response to current demand trends and anticipates improvement in 2025, particularly in the U.S. market due to imposed duties on foreign imports.

Looking ahead, Ferroglobe remains committed to enhancing its operational efficiency and sustainability goals, while positioning itself to capitalize on favorable market conditions anticipated in the coming year.

