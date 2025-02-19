Ferroglobe PLC Reports 2024 Financial Results and Provides 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $100-$170 Million

Ferroglobe announces 2025 EBITDA guidance of $100-$170 million, reports Q4 losses and increased dividend by 7.7%.

Ferroglobe PLC has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting an adjusted EBITDA of $153.8 million for the year and $9.8 million for Q4. The company generated $164.1 million in free cash flow for the year and $14.1 million in the fourth quarter, while also increasing its quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share. Despite challenges in sales, which totaled $367.5 million in Q4, a decrease attributed to lower product volumes, Ferroglobe reported a net loss of $46.4 million for the quarter largely due to a $61.3 million impairment charge. The company is optimistic about 2025, providing adjusted EBITDA guidance of $100 million to $170 million, amidst ongoing trade measures aimed at stabilizing markets and reducing low-priced competitive imports. Chief Executive Dr. Marco Levi expressed confidence in the company's future growth potential, despite market uncertainties.

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.







Financial Highlights





































%





















%





























%













($ in millions, except EPS)













Q4 2024













Q3 2024













Q/Q













Q4 2023













Y/Y













YTD 2024













YTD 2023













Y/Y







































































































Sales









$





367.5













$





433.5













(15.2





)%









$





376.0













(2.2





)%









$





1,643.9









$





1,650.0









(0.4





)%









Net (loss) income attributable to the parent









$





(46.4





)









$





18.8













(346.8





)%









$





(11.1





)









(317.6





)%









$





5.2









$





82.7









(93.7





)%









Adj. EBITDA









$





9.8













$





60.4













(83.7





)%









$





60.3













(83.7





)%









$





153.8









$





315.2









(51.2





)%









Adjusted diluted EPS









$





0.03













$





0.11













(75.7





)%









$





0.07













(60.7





)%









$





0.28









$





0.68









(58.8





)%









Operating cash flow









$





32.1













$





11.1













188.8





%









$





28.7













11.7





%









$





243.3









$





178.4









36.4





%









Capital expenditures



1











$





17.9













$





21.2













(15.2





)%









$





25.5













(29.7





)%









$





79.2









$





86.5









(8.4





)%









Free cash flow



2











$





14.1













$





(10.0





)









241.0





%









$





3.2













341.1





%









$





164.1









$





91.9









78.5





%









(1) Cash outflows for capital expenditures





(2) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures





Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2024 was a successful year for Ferroglobe with many accomplishments. We achieved an adjusted EBITDA per our guidance and generated strong free cash flow, which was used to repay our senior secured notes. This strong free cash flow and balance sheet enabled us to initiate the capital return program, including dividends and share repurchases, while positioning the company for growth. We are optimistic that, while there are uncertainties in the markets, demand will begin improving in the second half of 2025.”





“Material progress has been made in implementing trade measures with the US Department of Commerce, imposing strong final anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Russian ferrosilicon imports while continuing to investigate the cases against Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia. The European Commission initiated its safeguard investigation into the imports of silicon metals, silicon alloys and manganese alloys into the EU. Ferroglobe, being a local producer in both the US and Europe, will be a beneficiary of these trade measures as they will reduce artificially low-priced competitive products in the market, helping the market to stabilize.





“We are issuing adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 of $100 million to $170 million. The wide variance in our guidance reflects uncertainties related to trade measures, market conditions and geopolitical factors,” concluded Dr. Levi.









Consolidated Sales









In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ferroglobe reported sales of $367.5 million, a decrease of 15.2% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 2.2% from the comparable prior year period. This decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes in our portfolio of products, partially offset by higher tons sold in manganese-based alloys. Sales of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys declined by $32.2 million, $16.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared with the prior quarter.





For the full year 2024, sales were $1,644 million versus $1,650 million in the prior year, a decrease of 0.4%. This decrease was mainly driven by a 17.6% decrease in silicon-based alloys revenue, partially offset by a 28.4% increase in Manganese-Based Alloys revenues.







Product Category Highlights











Silicon Metal



















































































($,000)













Q4 2024













Q3 2024













% Q/Q













Q4 2023













% Y/Y













YTD 2024













YTD 2023













% Y/Y











Shipments in metric tons:









49,797













56,910













(12.5





)%









49,761













0.1





%









222,762













194,385













14.6





%









Average selling price ($/MT):









3,240













3,401













(4.7





)%









3,371













(3.9





)%









3,262













3,715













(12.2





)%



















































































Silicon Metal Revenue













161,342

















193,551















(16.6





)%











167,744















(3.8





)%











726,650

















722,140















0.6





%











Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA













16,849

















40,554















(58.5





)%











22,188















(24.1





)%











108,058

















216,534















(50.1





)%











Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin











10.4





%









21.0





%

















13.2





%

















14.9





%









30.0





%













































































































Silicon metal revenue in the fourth quarter was $161.3 million, a decrease of 16.6% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 3.8% from the year-ago period. The average selling price decreased by 4.7%, and shipments decreased by 12.5% due to lower volumes, mainly in EMEA. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased 58.5% to $16.8 million during the fourth quarter, compared with $40.6 million in the prior quarter. The softening in adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was mainly driven by lower average selling prices and higher energy costs.









Silicon-Based Alloys



















































































($,000)













Q4 2024













Q3 2024













% Q/Q













Q4 2023













% Y/Y













YTD 2024













YTD 2023













% Y/Y











Shipments in metric tons:









39,417













45,489













(13.3





)%









46,446













(15.1





)%









183,030













191,431













(4.4





)%









Average selling price ($/MT):









2,159













2,237













(3.5





)%









2,300













(6.1





)%









2,208













2,562













(13.8





)%



















































































Silicon-based Alloys Revenue













85,101

















101,759















(16.4





)%











106,826















(20.3





)%











404,130

















490,446















(17.6





)%











Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA













3,093

















2,356















31.3





%











34,973















(91.2





)%











30,060

















114,111















(73.7





)%











Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin











3.6





%









2.3





%

















32.7





%

















7.4





%









23.3





%













































































































Silicon-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $85.1 million, a decrease of 16.4% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 20.3% from the year-ago period. Shipments decreased by 13.3%, which was attributable to weak demand in the US and Europe, mainly in the auto and construction end markets. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon-based alloys increased to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 31.3% compared with $2.4 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement was primarily driven by lower raw material costs.









Manganese-Based Alloys



















































































($,000)













Q4 2024













Q3 2024













% Q/Q













Q4 2023













% Y/Y













YTD 2024













YTD 2023













% Y/Y











Shipments in metric tons:









67,712













64,495













5.0





%









61,404













10.3





%









275,991













227,243













21.5





%









Average selling price ($/MT):









1,159













1,391













(16.7





)%









985













17.7





%









1,206













1,141













5.7





%



















































































Manganese-based Alloys Revenue













78,478

















89,713















(12.5





)%











60,483















29.8





%











332,845

















259,284















28.4





%











Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA













7,091

















27,854















(74.5





)%











23,886















(70.3





)%











54,297

















37,994















42.9





%











Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin











9.0





%









31.0





%

















39.5





%

















16.3





%









14.7





%













































































































Manganese-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $78.5 million, a decrease of 12.5% over the prior quarter and an increase of 29.8% from the year-ago period. The average realized selling price decreased by 16.7% and total shipments increased by 5.0%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 74.5% compared with $27.9 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin was mainly driven by lower selling prices and higher manganese ore costs.









Raw materials and energy consumption for production









Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $250.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $255.1 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 1.7%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 68.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 58.8% in the third quarter. The increase in cost as a percentage of sales was driven by higher energy and raw materials costs, including manganese ore.





For the full-year 2024, raw materials and energy consumption for production were $1,027 million, or 62.5% of sales, versus $879 million, or 53.3% of sales in 2023. The increase in these costs as a percent of sales was mainly driven by lower prices and higher energy costs.













Net (Loss) Income Attributable to the Parent









In the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss attributable to the parent was $46.4 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to the parent of $18.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the third quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to $61.3 million recorded in impairment of the Company’s cash-generating units which were not recorded in the prior period. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the fourth quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 per share in the prior quarter.









For the full year 2024, net profit attributable to the parent was $5.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $82.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the full year 2023.









Adjusted EBITDA









In the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $9.8 million, or 2.7% of sales, a decrease of 11.3% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million, or 13.9% of sales, from the third quarter of 2024. This was mainly driven by higher costs and reduced pricing.





For the full year 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $153.8 million, or 9.4% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $315.2 million, or 19.1% of sales, for the full year 2023. The reduction is largely related to lower average sales prices and an increase in energy costs.









Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital



































































%













($ in millions)













Q4 2024













Q3 2024













$













%













Q4 2023













$









Y/Y























































































Total Cash



1











$





133.3









$





120.8









12.5













10.3





%









$





137.6













(4.4





)









(3.2





)%









Adjusted Gross Debt



2











$





94.4









$





89.0









5.3













6.0





%









$





238.5













(144.1





)









(60.4





)%









Net Cash/ (Debt)









$





38.9









$





31.8









7.1













22.4





%









$





(100.9





)









139.7













138.6





%









Total Working Capital



3











$





460.8









$





528.6









(67.8





)









(12.8





)%









$





510.7













(49.9





)









(9.8





)%









(1) Total cash is comprised of restricted cash, cash and cash equivalents





(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 for each of the periods presented





(3) Total working capital comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables





The Company’s total cash was $133.3 million as of December 31, 2024, up $12.5 million from $120.8 million as of September 30, 2024.





During the fourth quarter, the Company generated $32.1 million in cash flow from operating activities, used $4.8 million in cash flows from investing activities and used $9.9 million in cash flows from financing activities due to repayments of bank borrowings of $14.8 million, lease payments of $4.5 million, dividend payments of $2.4 million, interest payments of $2.0 million and share repurchases of $1.9 million, partially offset by cash proceeds from promissory notes of $10.3 million and sale-leaseback financing of $6.1 million.





For the full year 2024, the Company generated $243.3 million of operating cash flow and used $66.9 million of cash in investing activities and $175.5 million in financing activities.





Total working capital was $460.8 million on December 31, 2024, down from $528.6 million on September 30, 2024. The $67.8 million decrease in working capital balance during the quarter was due to a $60.6 million decrease in inventories, and a $37.3 million decrease in trade and other receivables, partially offset by a $30.1 million decrease in trade and other payables.





Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We achieved many of our targets in 2024, including paying off our senior secured notes and achieving a net cash positive position, which was $38.9 million, at the end of the year. We reduced our total working capital by approximately $50 million during the year and initiated our capital return program consisting of quarterly dividends and share repurchases.”







Capital Returns







During the fourth quarter, Ferroglobe repurchased 481,578 shares at an average price of $4.02 per share and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share on December 20, 2024. Our next cash dividend of $0.014 per share will be paid on March 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2025.







Conference Call







Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on February 20, 2025. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.





To join via phone:





Conference call participants should pre-register using this link







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6e61c804d2b45609dc3abc37310abd0







Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





To join via webcast:





A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/frvjkywe









About Ferroglobe







Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.





Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.





Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.





All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.







Non-IFRS Measures







This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.











INVESTOR CONTACT:







Alex Rotonen, CFA





Vice President, Investor Relations





Email:





investor.relations@ferroglobe.com











MEDIA CONTACT:







Cristina Feliu Roig





Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs





Email:





corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com























Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement









(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

























































































For the Three





Months Ended













For the Three





Months Ended













For the Three





Months Ended













For the Twelve





Months Ended













For the Twelve





Months Ended





















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Sales









$





367,505













$





433,533













$





375,951













$





1,643,939













$





1,650,034













Raw materials and energy consumption for production













(250,763





)













(255,062





)













(199,572





)













(1,027,130





)













(879,286





)









Other operating income













18,892

















27,202

















34,944

















84,378

















100,992













Staff costs













(70,241





)













(71,885





)













(79,761





)













(279,864





)













(305,859





)









Other operating expense













(52,289





)













(74,475





)













(73,071





)













(265,182





)













(270,090





)









Depreciation and amortization













(19,020





)













(18,899





)













(20,090





)













(75,463





)













(73,532





)









Impairment loss













(61,348





)













—

















(23,614





)













(61,348





)













(25,290





)









Other (loss) gain













(571





)













189

















(563





)













555

















(29





)











Operating (loss) profit

















(67,835









)

















40,603





















14,224





















19,885





















196,940















Finance income













3,533

















829

















1,100

















7,248

















5,422













Finance costs













(3,089





)













(2,983





)













(13,431





)













(21,942





)













(38,793





)









Exchange differences













15,167

















(6,576





)













(4,897





)













13,565

















(7,551





)











Profit (loss) before tax

















(52,224









)

















31,873





















(3,004









)

















18,756





















156,018















Income tax benefit/(expense)













4,376

















(13,301





)













(4,160





)













(16,252





)













(57,540





)











Total (loss) profit for the period

















(47,848









)

















18,572





















(7,164









)

















2,504





















98,478



















































































(Loss) profit attributable to the parent









$





(46,430





)









$





18,814













$





(11,118





)









$





5,242













$





82,662













(Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest













(1,418





)













(242





)













3,954

















(2,738





)













15,816

















































































EBITDA









$





(33,648





)









$





52,926













$





29,417













$





108,913













$





262,921













Adjusted EBITDA









$





9,845













$





60,410













$





60,262













$





153,800













$





315,198























































































































































Weighted average number of shares outstanding







































































Basic













188,072

















188,325

















187,872

















188,145

















187,872













Diluted













188,072

















190,393

















190,801

















188,809

















190,290



















































































(Loss) profit per ordinary share







































































Basic









$





(0.25





)









$





0.10













$





(0.06





)









$





0.03













$





0.44













Diluted









$





(0.25





)









$





0.10













$





(0.06





)









$





0.03













$





0.43



































Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position









(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

































































As of December 31,













As of September 30,













As of December 31,





















2024













2024













2023













ASSETS













Non-current assets















































Goodwill











$







14,219











$







29,702











$







29,702









Intangible assets













103,095













131,183













138,345









Property, plant and equipment













469,056













523,091













501,396









Other financial assets













19,744













16,492













19,792









Deferred tax assets













6,580













8,256













8,760









Receivables from related parties













1,558













1,679













1,658









Other non-current assets













22,451













24,288













22,156











Total non-current assets

















636,703

















734,691

















721,809













Current assets















































Inventories













347,139













407,782













383,841









Trade receivables













188,816













233,228













220,330









Other receivables













83,103













76,048













89,913









Receivables from related parties













—













2,808













2,772









Current income tax assets













7,692













7,890













15,977









Other financial assets













5,569













3,209













2









Other current assets













52,014













52,468













186,477









Restricted cash and cash equivalents













298













306













1,179









Cash and cash equivalents













132,973













120,504













136,470











Total current assets

















817,604

















904,243

















1,036,961













Total assets













$









1,454,307













$









1,638,934













$









1,758,770

























































EQUITY AND LIABILITIES













Equity













$









816,105













$









915,707













$









869,886













Non-current liabilities















































Deferred income













8,014













34,619













26,980









Provisions













24,384













25,964













19,970









Provision for pensions













27,618













31,213













29,805









Bank borrowings













13,911













14,207













14,913









Lease liabilities













56,585













57,864













54,483









Debt instruments













—













—













149,015









Other financial liabilities













25,688













27,280













65,231









Other non-current liabilities













13,759













6,359













1,903









Deferred tax liabilities













19,629













31,197













32,582











Total non-current liabilities

















189,588

















228,703

















394,882













Current liabilities















































Provisions













83,132













88,986













122,757









Provision for pensions













168













166













169









Bank borrowings













43,251













61,474













31,635









Lease liabilities













12,867













12,182













11,766









Debt instruments













10,135













—













5,765









Other financial liabilities













48,117













45,942













16,052









Payables to related parties













2,664













2,759













2,429









Trade and other payables













158,251













188,443













183,375









Current income tax liabilities













10,623













7,795













8,351









Other current liabilities













79,406













86,777













111,703











Total current liabilities

















448,614

















494,524

















494,002













Total equity and liabilities













$









1,454,307













$









1,638,934













$









1,758,770

































Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

























































































For the Three





Months Ended













For the Three





Months Ended













For the Three





Months Ended













For the Twelve





Months Ended













For the Twelve





Months Ended





















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Cash flows from operating activities:









































































Profit for the period













$









(47,848









)













$









18,572

















$









(7,164









)













$









2,504

















$









98,478

















Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities:







































































Income tax (benefit)/expense













(4,376





)













13,301

















4,160

















16,252

















57,540













Depreciation and amortization













19,020

















18,899

















20,090

















75,463

















73,532













Finance income













(3,533





)













(829





)













(1,100





)













(7,248





)













(5,422





)









Finance costs













3,089

















2,983

















13,431

















21,942

















38,793













Exchange differences













(15,167





)













6,576

















4,897

















(13,565





)













7,551













Impairment loss













61,348

















—

















23,614

















61,348

















25,290













Share-based compensation













1,587

















1,496

















683

















4,924

















7,402













Other loss (gain)













571

















(189





)













562

















(555





)













29















Changes in operating assets and liabilities







































































Decrease (increase) in inventories













23,146

















(5,414





)













(1,746





)













47

















102,179













Decrease (increase) in trade receivables













31,756

















27,018

















16,439

















22,765

















80,766













Decrease (increase) in other receivables













(12,885





)













(28,656





)













(21,838





)













770

















45,692













Decrease (increase) in energy receivable













(5,735





)













(10,508





)













(33,456





)













131,959

















(159,807





)









(Decrease) increase in trade payables













(19,039





)













(13,678





)













6,483

















(17,255





)













(70,573





)









Other changes in operating assets and liabilities













4,936

















(11,610





)













16,389

















(40,294





)













(9,770





)









Income taxes paid













(4,776





)













(6,847





)













(12,701





)













(15,799





)













(113,308





)











Net cash provided by operating activities:

















32,094





















11,114





















28,743





















243,258





















178,372

















Cash flows from investing activities:







































































Interest and finance income received













692

















766

















1,349

















2,799

















3,725















Payments due to investments:







































































Intangible assets













(855





)













(850





)













(1,331





)













(3,024





)













(2,787





)









Property, plant and equipment













(17,090





)













(20,302





)













(24,204





)













(76,165





)













(83,679





)









Other financial assets













—

















—

















—

















(3,000





)













—















Disposals:







































































Other non-current assets













—

















—

















935

















—

















935













Receipt of asset-related government grant













12,453

















—

















—

















12,453

















—















Net cash used in investing activities

















(4,800









)

















(20,386









)

















(23,251









)

















(66,937









)

















(81,806









)













Cash flows from financing activities:







































































Dividends paid













(2,436





)













(2,441





)













—

















(9,758





)













—













Payment for debt and equity issuance costs













(6





)





































(6





)





















Repayment of debt instruments













—

















—

















(1,050





)













(147,624





)













(179,075





)









Proceeds from debt issuance













10,255

















—

















—

















10,255

















—















Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:







































































Borrowings













122,809

















145,804

















39,239

















509,186

















432,274













Payments













(137,650





)













(144,292





)













(58,052





)













(495,726





)













(456,506





)









Payments for lease liabilities













(4,511





)













(5,834





)













(6,913





)













(16,201





)













(14,967





)









Proceeds from other financing liabilities













6,054

















—

















—

















6,054

















—













Other (payments) receipts from financing activities













(411





)













(2,176





)













(4,289





)













(3,068





)













(21,666





)









Payments to acquire own shares













(1,936





)













(492





)













—

















(2,428





)













—













Interest paid













(2,029





)













(6,955





)













(2,923





)













(26,192





)













(42,207





)











Net cash (used in) financing activities

















(9,861









)

















(16,386









)

















(33,988









)

















(175,508









)

















(282,147









)













Total net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

















17,433





















(25,658









)

















(28,496









)

















813





















(185,581









)











Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents













120,810

















144,487

















165,973

















137,649

















322,943













Foreign exchange (losses) gains on cash and cash equivalents













(4,972





)













1,981

















172

















(5,191





)













287















Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents













$









133,271

















$









120,810

















$









137,649

















$









133,271

















$









137,649















Restricted cash and cash equivalents













298

















306

















1,179

















298

















1,179













Cash and cash equivalents













132,973

















120,504

















136,470

















132,973

















136,470















Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents













$









133,271

















$









120,810

















$









137,649

















$









133,271

















$









137,649





























Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

































































































































Q4´24













Q3´24













Q4´23













YTD´24













YTD´23













(Loss) profit attributable to the parent













$









(46,430









)













$









18,814

















$









(11,118









)













$









5,242

















$









82,662















(Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest













(1,418





)













(242





)













3,954

















(2,738





)













15,816













Income tax expense













(4,376





)













13,301

















4,160

















16,252

















57,540













Finance income













(3,533





)













(829





)













(1,100





)













(7,248





)













(5,422





)









Finance costs













3,089

















2,983

















13,431

















21,942

















38,793













Depreciation and amortization charges













19,020

















18,899

















20,090

















75,463

















73,532















EBITDA

















(33,648









)

















52,926





















29,417





















108,913





















262,921















Exchange differences













(15,167





)













6,576

















4,897

















(13,565





)













7,551













Impairment













61,348

















—

















23,614

















61,348

















25,290













Restructuring and termination costs













(2,693





)













—

















—

















(7,233





)













5,535













New strategy implementation













1,629

















1,413

















(1,000





)













5,416

















973













Subactivity













1,457

















657

















2,995

















3,164

















12,589













PPA Energy













(3,081





)













(1,162





)













339

















(4,243





)













339















Adjusted EBITDA













$









9,845

















$









60,410

















$









60,262

















$









153,800

















$









315,198





























Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):





































































Q4´24













Q3´24













Q4´23













YTD´24













YTD´23













(Loss) Profit attributable to the parent













$









(46,430









)













$









18,814

















$









(11,118









)













$









5,242

















$









82,662















Tax rate adjustment













12,059

















3,271

















4,959

















10,349

















16,039













Impairment













41,209

















—

















17,333

















41,209

















18,563













Restructuring and termination costs













(1,846





)













—

















—

















(4,957





)













4,063













New strategy implementation













1,116

















968

















(734





)













3,712

















714













Subactivity













998

















450

















2,198

















2,168

















9,240













PPA Energy













(2,111





)













(796





)













249

















(2,908





)













249















Adjusted profit attributable to the parent













$









4,996

















$









22,707

















$









12,888

















$









54,816

















$









131,529





























Adjusted diluted profit per share:





































































Q4´24













Q3´24













Q4´23













YTD´24













YTD´23













Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share











$







(0.25









)











$







0.10















$







(0.06









)











$







0.03















$







0.43











Tax rate adjustment













0.06

















0.02

















0.03

















0.05

















0.08









Impairment













0.22

















—

















0.09

















0.22

















0.10









Restructuring and termination costs













(0.01





)













—

















—

















(0.03





)













0.02









New strategy implementation













0.01

















0.01

















(0.00





)













0.02

















0.00









Subactivity













0.01

















0.00

















0.01

















0.01

















0.05









PPA Energy













(0.01





)













(0.00





)













0.00

















(0.02





)













0.00











Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share











$







0.03















$







0.11















$







0.07















$







0.28















$







0.68









