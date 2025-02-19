News & Insights

Stocks
GSM

Ferroglobe PLC Reports 2024 Financial Results and Provides 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $100-$170 Million

February 19, 2025 — 05:10 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Ferroglobe announces 2025 EBITDA guidance of $100-$170 million, reports Q4 losses and increased dividend by 7.7%.

Quiver AI Summary

Ferroglobe PLC has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting an adjusted EBITDA of $153.8 million for the year and $9.8 million for Q4. The company generated $164.1 million in free cash flow for the year and $14.1 million in the fourth quarter, while also increasing its quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share. Despite challenges in sales, which totaled $367.5 million in Q4, a decrease attributed to lower product volumes, Ferroglobe reported a net loss of $46.4 million for the quarter largely due to a $61.3 million impairment charge. The company is optimistic about 2025, providing adjusted EBITDA guidance of $100 million to $170 million, amidst ongoing trade measures aimed at stabilizing markets and reducing low-priced competitive imports. Chief Executive Dr. Marco Levi expressed confidence in the company's future growth potential, despite market uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • Introduced adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 of $100 million to $170 million, indicating anticipated growth and recovery.
  • Generated $164.1 million of free cash flow for the full year, allowing for financial flexibility, debt repayment, and support for capital return programs.
  • Increased quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Repurchased approximately 482,000 shares during the fourth quarter, reflecting confidence in the company's value and commitment to shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss attributable to the parent of $46.4 million in Q4 2024 represents a significant decline compared to a net income of $18.8 million in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 fell to $9.8 million, an 83.7% decrease compared to the previous quarter, indicating a severe drop in operational profitability.
  • Revenue from silicon-based alloys decreased by 20.3% year-over-year, highlighting weak demand in key markets like the auto and construction sectors.

FAQ

What is Ferroglobe's adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025?

Ferroglobe has provided adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 in the range of $100 million to $170 million.


How much free cash flow did Ferroglobe generate in 2024?

Ferroglobe generated $164.1 million in free cash flow for the full year 2024.


What was Ferroglobe's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $9.8 million, a decrease from the prior quarter.


How will trade measures impact Ferroglobe?

Trade measures are expected to help stabilize the market by reducing artificially low-priced competitive products.


What changes were made to Ferroglobe's quarterly dividend?

Ferroglobe increased its quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $GSM stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Introducing 2025 Adj. EBITDA guidance of $100-$170 million




  • Posted adjusted EBITDA of $153.8 million for the full year 2024 and $9.8 million for the fourth quarter


  • Generated $164.1 million of free cash flow for the full year and $14.1 million for the fourth quarter


  • Trade measures to ensure fair trade in the U.S. and Europe are progressing well


  • Increasing quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share


  • Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share in December


  • Repurchased approximately 482,000 shares during the fourth quarter



LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.




Financial Highlights






%




%






%


($ in millions, except EPS)


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q/Q


Q4 2023


Y/Y


YTD 2024


YTD 2023


Y/Y























Sales

$
367.5


$
433.5


(15.2
)%

$
376.0


(2.2
)%

$
1,643.9

$
1,650.0

(0.4
)%

Net (loss) income attributable to the parent

$
(46.4
)

$
18.8


(346.8
)%

$
(11.1
)

(317.6
)%

$
5.2

$
82.7

(93.7
)%

Adj. EBITDA

$
9.8


$
60.4


(83.7
)%

$
60.3


(83.7
)%

$
153.8

$
315.2

(51.2
)%

Adjusted diluted EPS

$
0.03


$
0.11


(75.7
)%

$
0.07


(60.7
)%

$
0.28

$
0.68

(58.8
)%

Operating cash flow

$
32.1


$
11.1


188.8
%

$
28.7


11.7
%

$
243.3

$
178.4

36.4
%

Capital expenditures

1

$
17.9


$
21.2


(15.2
)%

$
25.5


(29.7
)%

$
79.2

$
86.5

(8.4
)%

Free cash flow

2

$
14.1


$
(10.0
)

241.0
%

$
3.2


341.1
%

$
164.1

$
91.9

78.5
%


(1) Cash outflows for capital expenditures


(2) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures



Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2024 was a successful year for Ferroglobe with many accomplishments. We achieved an adjusted EBITDA per our guidance and generated strong free cash flow, which was used to repay our senior secured notes. This strong free cash flow and balance sheet enabled us to initiate the capital return program, including dividends and share repurchases, while positioning the company for growth. We are optimistic that, while there are uncertainties in the markets, demand will begin improving in the second half of 2025.”



“Material progress has been made in implementing trade measures with the US Department of Commerce, imposing strong final anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Russian ferrosilicon imports while continuing to investigate the cases against Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia. The European Commission initiated its safeguard investigation into the imports of silicon metals, silicon alloys and manganese alloys into the EU. Ferroglobe, being a local producer in both the US and Europe, will be a beneficiary of these trade measures as they will reduce artificially low-priced competitive products in the market, helping the market to stabilize.



“We are issuing adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 of $100 million to $170 million. The wide variance in our guidance reflects uncertainties related to trade measures, market conditions and geopolitical factors,” concluded Dr. Levi.





Consolidated Sales




In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ferroglobe reported sales of $367.5 million, a decrease of 15.2% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 2.2% from the comparable prior year period. This decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes in our portfolio of products, partially offset by higher tons sold in manganese-based alloys. Sales of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys declined by $32.2 million, $16.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared with the prior quarter.



For the full year 2024, sales were $1,644 million versus $1,650 million in the prior year, a decrease of 0.4%. This decrease was mainly driven by a 17.6% decrease in silicon-based alloys revenue, partially offset by a 28.4% increase in Manganese-Based Alloys revenues.




Product Category Highlights





Silicon Metal
















($,000)


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


% Q/Q


Q4 2023


% Y/Y


YTD 2024


YTD 2023


% Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons:

49,797


56,910


(12.5
)%

49,761


0.1
%

222,762


194,385


14.6
%

Average selling price ($/MT):

3,240


3,401


(4.7
)%

3,371


(3.9
)%

3,262


3,715


(12.2
)%



















Silicon Metal Revenue


161,342



193,551


(16.6
)%


167,744


(3.8
)%


726,650



722,140


0.6
%


Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA


16,849



40,554


(58.5
)%


22,188


(24.1
)%


108,058



216,534


(50.1
)%


Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin

10.4
%

21.0
%



13.2
%



14.9
%

30.0
%

























Silicon metal revenue in the fourth quarter was $161.3 million, a decrease of 16.6% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 3.8% from the year-ago period. The average selling price decreased by 4.7%, and shipments decreased by 12.5% due to lower volumes, mainly in EMEA. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased 58.5% to $16.8 million during the fourth quarter, compared with $40.6 million in the prior quarter. The softening in adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was mainly driven by lower average selling prices and higher energy costs.





Silicon-Based Alloys
















($,000)


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


% Q/Q


Q4 2023


% Y/Y


YTD 2024


YTD 2023


% Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons:

39,417


45,489


(13.3
)%

46,446


(15.1
)%

183,030


191,431


(4.4
)%

Average selling price ($/MT):

2,159


2,237


(3.5
)%

2,300


(6.1
)%

2,208


2,562


(13.8
)%



















Silicon-based Alloys Revenue


85,101



101,759


(16.4
)%


106,826


(20.3
)%


404,130



490,446


(17.6
)%


Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA


3,093



2,356


31.3
%


34,973


(91.2
)%


30,060



114,111


(73.7
)%


Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin

3.6
%

2.3
%



32.7
%



7.4
%

23.3
%

























Silicon-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $85.1 million, a decrease of 16.4% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 20.3% from the year-ago period. Shipments decreased by 13.3%, which was attributable to weak demand in the US and Europe, mainly in the auto and construction end markets. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon-based alloys increased to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 31.3% compared with $2.4 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement was primarily driven by lower raw material costs.





Manganese-Based Alloys
















($,000)


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


% Q/Q


Q4 2023


% Y/Y


YTD 2024


YTD 2023


% Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons:

67,712


64,495


5.0
%

61,404


10.3
%

275,991


227,243


21.5
%

Average selling price ($/MT):

1,159


1,391


(16.7
)%

985


17.7
%

1,206


1,141


5.7
%



















Manganese-based Alloys Revenue


78,478



89,713


(12.5
)%


60,483


29.8
%


332,845



259,284


28.4
%


Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA


7,091



27,854


(74.5
)%


23,886


(70.3
)%


54,297



37,994


42.9
%


Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin

9.0
%

31.0
%



39.5
%



16.3
%

14.7
%

























Manganese-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $78.5 million, a decrease of 12.5% over the prior quarter and an increase of 29.8% from the year-ago period. The average realized selling price decreased by 16.7% and total shipments increased by 5.0%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 74.5% compared with $27.9 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin was mainly driven by lower selling prices and higher manganese ore costs.





Raw materials and energy consumption for production




Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $250.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $255.1 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 1.7%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 68.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 58.8% in the third quarter. The increase in cost as a percentage of sales was driven by higher energy and raw materials costs, including manganese ore.



For the full-year 2024, raw materials and energy consumption for production were $1,027 million, or 62.5% of sales, versus $879 million, or 53.3% of sales in 2023. The increase in these costs as a percent of sales was mainly driven by lower prices and higher energy costs.






Net (Loss) Income Attributable to the Parent




In the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss attributable to the parent was $46.4 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to the parent of $18.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the third quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to $61.3 million recorded in impairment of the Company’s cash-generating units which were not recorded in the prior period. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the fourth quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 per share in the prior quarter.




For the full year 2024, net profit attributable to the parent was $5.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $82.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the full year 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA




In the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $9.8 million, or 2.7% of sales, a decrease of 11.3% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million, or 13.9% of sales, from the third quarter of 2024. This was mainly driven by higher costs and reduced pricing.



For the full year 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $153.8 million, or 9.4% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $315.2 million, or 19.1% of sales, for the full year 2023. The reduction is largely related to lower average sales prices and an increase in energy costs.





Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital













%


($ in millions)


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


$


%


Q4 2023


$

Y/Y



















Total Cash

1

$
133.3

$
120.8

12.5


10.3
%

$
137.6


(4.4
)

(3.2
)%

Adjusted Gross Debt

2

$
94.4

$
89.0

5.3


6.0
%

$
238.5


(144.1
)

(60.4
)%

Net Cash/ (Debt)

$
38.9

$
31.8

7.1


22.4
%

$
(100.9
)

139.7


138.6
%

Total Working Capital

3

$
460.8

$
528.6

(67.8
)

(12.8
)%

$
510.7


(49.9
)

(9.8
)%


(1) Total cash is comprised of restricted cash, cash and cash equivalents


(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 for each of the periods presented


(3) Total working capital comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables



The Company’s total cash was $133.3 million as of December 31, 2024, up $12.5 million from $120.8 million as of September 30, 2024.



During the fourth quarter, the Company generated $32.1 million in cash flow from operating activities, used $4.8 million in cash flows from investing activities and used $9.9 million in cash flows from financing activities due to repayments of bank borrowings of $14.8 million, lease payments of $4.5 million, dividend payments of $2.4 million, interest payments of $2.0 million and share repurchases of $1.9 million, partially offset by cash proceeds from promissory notes of $10.3 million and sale-leaseback financing of $6.1 million.



For the full year 2024, the Company generated $243.3 million of operating cash flow and used $66.9 million of cash in investing activities and $175.5 million in financing activities.



Total working capital was $460.8 million on December 31, 2024, down from $528.6 million on September 30, 2024. The $67.8 million decrease in working capital balance during the quarter was due to a $60.6 million decrease in inventories, and a $37.3 million decrease in trade and other receivables, partially offset by a $30.1 million decrease in trade and other payables.



Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We achieved many of our targets in 2024, including paying off our senior secured notes and achieving a net cash positive position, which was $38.9 million, at the end of the year. We reduced our total working capital by approximately $50 million during the year and initiated our capital return program consisting of quarterly dividends and share repurchases.”




Capital Returns



During the fourth quarter, Ferroglobe repurchased 481,578 shares at an average price of $4.02 per share and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share on December 20, 2024. Our next cash dividend of $0.014 per share will be paid on March 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2025.




Conference Call



Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on February 20, 2025. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.



To join via phone:


Conference call participants should pre-register using this link



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6e61c804d2b45609dc3abc37310abd0



Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.



To join via webcast:


A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/frvjkywe




About Ferroglobe



Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.




Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.



Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.



Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.



All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.




Non-IFRS Measures



This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.





INVESTOR CONTACT:



Alex Rotonen, CFA


Vice President, Investor Relations


Email:


investor.relations@ferroglobe.com





MEDIA CONTACT:



Cristina Feliu Roig


Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs


Email:


corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com


Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement




(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)




















For the Three


Months Ended


For the Three


Months Ended


For the Three


Months Ended


For the Twelve


Months Ended


For the Twelve


Months Ended




December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Sales

$
367,505


$
433,533


$
375,951


$
1,643,939


$
1,650,034

Raw materials and energy consumption for production


(250,763
)


(255,062
)


(199,572
)


(1,027,130
)


(879,286
)

Other operating income


18,892



27,202



34,944



84,378



100,992

Staff costs


(70,241
)


(71,885
)


(79,761
)


(279,864
)


(305,859
)

Other operating expense


(52,289
)


(74,475
)


(73,071
)


(265,182
)


(270,090
)

Depreciation and amortization


(19,020
)


(18,899
)


(20,090
)


(75,463
)


(73,532
)

Impairment loss


(61,348
)







(23,614
)


(61,348
)


(25,290
)

Other (loss) gain


(571
)


189



(563
)


555



(29
)


Operating (loss) profit



(67,835

)



40,603




14,224




19,885




196,940

Finance income


3,533



829



1,100



7,248



5,422

Finance costs


(3,089
)


(2,983
)


(13,431
)


(21,942
)


(38,793
)

Exchange differences


15,167



(6,576
)


(4,897
)


13,565



(7,551
)


Profit (loss) before tax



(52,224

)



31,873




(3,004

)



18,756




156,018

Income tax benefit/(expense)


4,376



(13,301
)


(4,160
)


(16,252
)


(57,540
)


Total (loss) profit for the period



(47,848

)



18,572




(7,164

)



2,504




98,478

















(Loss) profit attributable to the parent

$
(46,430
)

$
18,814


$
(11,118
)

$
5,242


$
82,662

(Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest


(1,418
)


(242
)


3,954



(2,738
)


15,816

















EBITDA

$
(33,648
)

$
52,926


$
29,417


$
108,913


$
262,921

Adjusted EBITDA

$
9,845


$
60,410


$
60,262


$
153,800


$
315,198


































Weighted average number of shares outstanding















Basic


188,072



188,325



187,872



188,145



187,872

Diluted


188,072



190,393



190,801



188,809



190,290


















(Loss) profit per ordinary share















Basic

$
(0.25
)

$
0.10


$
(0.06
)

$
0.03


$
0.44

Diluted

$
(0.25
)

$
0.10


$
(0.06
)

$
0.03


$
0.43







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position




(in thousands of U.S. dollars)














As of December 31,


As of September 30,


As of December 31,




2024


2024


2023


ASSETS


Non-current assets









Goodwill


$
14,219


$
29,702


$
29,702

Intangible assets


103,095


131,183


138,345

Property, plant and equipment


469,056


523,091


501,396

Other financial assets


19,744


16,492


19,792

Deferred tax assets


6,580


8,256


8,760

Receivables from related parties


1,558


1,679


1,658

Other non-current assets


22,451


24,288


22,156


Total non-current assets



636,703



734,691



721,809


Current assets









Inventories


347,139


407,782


383,841

Trade receivables


188,816


233,228


220,330

Other receivables


83,103


76,048


89,913

Receivables from related parties






2,808


2,772

Current income tax assets


7,692


7,890


15,977

Other financial assets


5,569


3,209


2

Other current assets


52,014


52,468


186,477

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


298


306


1,179

Cash and cash equivalents


132,973


120,504


136,470


Total current assets



817,604



904,243



1,036,961


Total assets


$

1,454,307


$

1,638,934


$

1,758,770












EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


Equity


$

816,105


$

915,707


$

869,886


Non-current liabilities









Deferred income


8,014


34,619


26,980

Provisions


24,384


25,964


19,970

Provision for pensions


27,618


31,213


29,805

Bank borrowings


13,911


14,207


14,913

Lease liabilities


56,585


57,864


54,483

Debt instruments










149,015

Other financial liabilities


25,688


27,280


65,231

Other non-current liabilities


13,759


6,359


1,903

Deferred tax liabilities


19,629


31,197


32,582


Total non-current liabilities



189,588



228,703



394,882


Current liabilities









Provisions


83,132


88,986


122,757

Provision for pensions


168


166


169

Bank borrowings


43,251


61,474


31,635

Lease liabilities


12,867


12,182


11,766

Debt instruments


10,135






5,765

Other financial liabilities


48,117


45,942


16,052

Payables to related parties


2,664


2,759


2,429

Trade and other payables


158,251


188,443


183,375

Current income tax liabilities


10,623


7,795


8,351

Other current liabilities


79,406


86,777


111,703


Total current liabilities



448,614



494,524



494,002


Total equity and liabilities


$

1,454,307


$

1,638,934


$

1,758,770





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows




















For the Three


Months Ended


For the Three


Months Ended


For the Three


Months Ended


For the Twelve


Months Ended


For the Twelve


Months Ended




December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Cash flows from operating activities:
















Profit for the period


$

(47,848

)


$

18,572



$

(7,164

)


$

2,504



$

98,478


Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Income tax (benefit)/expense


(4,376
)


13,301



4,160



16,252



57,540

Depreciation and amortization


19,020



18,899



20,090



75,463



73,532

Finance income


(3,533
)


(829
)


(1,100
)


(7,248
)


(5,422
)

Finance costs


3,089



2,983



13,431



21,942



38,793

Exchange differences


(15,167
)


6,576



4,897



(13,565
)


7,551

Impairment loss


61,348








23,614



61,348



25,290

Share-based compensation


1,587



1,496



683



4,924



7,402

Other loss (gain)


571



(189
)


562



(555
)


29


Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Decrease (increase) in inventories


23,146



(5,414
)


(1,746
)


47



102,179

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables


31,756



27,018



16,439



22,765



80,766

Decrease (increase) in other receivables


(12,885
)


(28,656
)


(21,838
)


770



45,692

Decrease (increase) in energy receivable


(5,735
)


(10,508
)


(33,456
)


131,959



(159,807
)

(Decrease) increase in trade payables


(19,039
)


(13,678
)


6,483



(17,255
)


(70,573
)

Other changes in operating assets and liabilities


4,936



(11,610
)


16,389



(40,294
)


(9,770
)

Income taxes paid


(4,776
)


(6,847
)


(12,701
)


(15,799
)


(113,308
)


Net cash provided by operating activities:



32,094




11,114




28,743




243,258




178,372


Cash flows from investing activities:















Interest and finance income received


692



766



1,349



2,799



3,725


Payments due to investments:















Intangible assets


(855
)


(850
)


(1,331
)


(3,024
)


(2,787
)

Property, plant and equipment


(17,090
)


(20,302
)


(24,204
)


(76,165
)


(83,679
)

Other financial assets

















(3,000
)






Disposals:















Other non-current assets












935








935

Receipt of asset-related government grant


12,453













12,453







Net cash used in investing activities



(4,800

)



(20,386

)



(23,251

)



(66,937

)



(81,806

)


Cash flows from financing activities:















Dividends paid


(2,436
)


(2,441
)







(9,758
)





Payment for debt and equity issuance costs


(6
)








(6
)



Repayment of debt instruments












(1,050
)


(147,624
)


(179,075
)

Proceeds from debt issuance


10,255













10,255







Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:















Borrowings


122,809



145,804



39,239



509,186



432,274

Payments


(137,650
)


(144,292
)


(58,052
)


(495,726
)


(456,506
)

Payments for lease liabilities


(4,511
)


(5,834
)


(6,913
)


(16,201
)


(14,967
)

Proceeds from other financing liabilities


6,054













6,054






Other (payments) receipts from financing activities


(411
)


(2,176
)


(4,289
)


(3,068
)


(21,666
)

Payments to acquire own shares


(1,936
)


(492
)







(2,428
)





Interest paid


(2,029
)


(6,955
)


(2,923
)


(26,192
)


(42,207
)


Net cash (used in) financing activities



(9,861

)



(16,386

)



(33,988

)



(175,508

)



(282,147

)


Total net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



17,433




(25,658

)



(28,496

)



813




(185,581

)

Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents


120,810



144,487



165,973



137,649



322,943

Foreign exchange (losses) gains on cash and cash equivalents


(4,972
)


1,981



172



(5,191
)


287


Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents


$

133,271



$

120,810



$

137,649



$

133,271



$

137,649

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


298



306



1,179



298



1,179

Cash and cash equivalents


132,973



120,504



136,470



132,973



136,470


Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents


$

133,271



$

120,810



$

137,649



$

133,271



$

137,649






















































































































































































































































































































































































Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):





























Q4´24


Q3´24


Q4´23


YTD´24


YTD´23


(Loss) profit attributable to the parent


$

(46,430

)


$

18,814



$

(11,118

)


$

5,242



$

82,662

(Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest


(1,418
)


(242
)


3,954



(2,738
)


15,816

Income tax expense


(4,376
)


13,301



4,160



16,252



57,540

Finance income


(3,533
)


(829
)


(1,100
)


(7,248
)


(5,422
)

Finance costs


3,089



2,983



13,431



21,942



38,793

Depreciation and amortization charges


19,020



18,899



20,090



75,463



73,532


EBITDA



(33,648

)



52,926




29,417




108,913




262,921

Exchange differences


(15,167
)


6,576



4,897



(13,565
)


7,551

Impairment


61,348








23,614



61,348



25,290

Restructuring and termination costs


(2,693
)












(7,233
)


5,535

New strategy implementation


1,629



1,413



(1,000
)


5,416



973

Subactivity


1,457



657



2,995



3,164



12,589

PPA Energy


(3,081
)


(1,162
)


339



(4,243
)


339


Adjusted EBITDA


$

9,845



$

60,410



$

60,262



$

153,800



$

315,198





























































































































































































































Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):















Q4´24


Q3´24


Q4´23


YTD´24


YTD´23


(Loss) Profit attributable to the parent


$

(46,430

)


$

18,814



$

(11,118

)


$

5,242



$

82,662

Tax rate adjustment


12,059



3,271



4,959



10,349



16,039

Impairment


41,209








17,333



41,209



18,563

Restructuring and termination costs


(1,846
)












(4,957
)


4,063

New strategy implementation


1,116



968



(734
)


3,712



714

Subactivity


998



450



2,198



2,168



9,240

PPA Energy


(2,111
)


(796
)


249



(2,908
)


249


Adjusted profit attributable to the parent


$

4,996



$

22,707



$

12,888



$

54,816



$

131,529





















































































































































































































Adjusted diluted profit per share:















Q4´24


Q3´24


Q4´23


YTD´24


YTD´23


Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share

$

(0.25

)

$

0.10


$

(0.06

)

$

0.03


$

0.43

Tax rate adjustment


0.06



0.02



0.03



0.05



0.08

Impairment


0.22








0.09



0.22



0.10

Restructuring and termination costs


(0.01
)












(0.03
)


0.02

New strategy implementation


0.01



0.01



(0.00
)


0.02



0.00

Subactivity


0.01



0.00



0.01



0.01



0.05

PPA Energy


(0.01
)


(0.00
)


0.00



(0.02
)


0.00


Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share

$

0.03


$

0.11


$

0.07


$

0.28


$

0.68





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.