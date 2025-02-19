Ferroglobe PLC Reports 2024 Financial Results and Provides 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $100-$170 Million

Ferroglobe announces 2025 EBITDA guidance of $100-$170 million, reports Q4 losses and increased dividend by 7.7%.
Ferroglobe PLC has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting an adjusted EBITDA of $153.8 million for the year and $9.8 million for Q4. The company generated $164.1 million in free cash flow for the year and $14.1 million in the fourth quarter, while also increasing its quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share. Despite challenges in sales, which totaled $367.5 million in Q4, a decrease attributed to lower product volumes, Ferroglobe reported a net loss of $46.4 million for the quarter largely due to a $61.3 million impairment charge. The company is optimistic about 2025, providing adjusted EBITDA guidance of $100 million to $170 million, amidst ongoing trade measures aimed at stabilizing markets and reducing low-priced competitive imports. Chief Executive Dr. Marco Levi expressed confidence in the company's future growth potential, despite market uncertainties.
- Introduced adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 of $100 million to $170 million, indicating anticipated growth and recovery.
- Generated $164.1 million of free cash flow for the full year, allowing for financial flexibility, debt repayment, and support for capital return programs.
- Increased quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Repurchased approximately 482,000 shares during the fourth quarter, reflecting confidence in the company's value and commitment to shareholder returns.
- Net loss attributable to the parent of $46.4 million in Q4 2024 represents a significant decline compared to a net income of $18.8 million in the previous quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 fell to $9.8 million, an 83.7% decrease compared to the previous quarter, indicating a severe drop in operational profitability.
- Revenue from silicon-based alloys decreased by 20.3% year-over-year, highlighting weak demand in key markets like the auto and construction sectors.
What is Ferroglobe's adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025?
Ferroglobe has provided adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 in the range of $100 million to $170 million.
How much free cash flow did Ferroglobe generate in 2024?
Ferroglobe generated $164.1 million in free cash flow for the full year 2024.
What was Ferroglobe's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024?
The adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $9.8 million, a decrease from the prior quarter.
How will trade measures impact Ferroglobe?
Trade measures are expected to help stabilize the market by reducing artificially low-priced competitive products.
What changes were made to Ferroglobe's quarterly dividend?
Ferroglobe increased its quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share.
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $GSM stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 5,326,051 shares (+852.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,238,993
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 2,523,619 shares (-72.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,589,752
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 2,200,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,363,450
- TYRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,087,354 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,685,322
- OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,593,194 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,054,137
- LLOYD HARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,475,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,605,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,031,310 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,918,978
Introducing 2025 Adj. EBITDA guidance of $100-$170 million
Posted adjusted EBITDA of $153.8 million for the full year 2024 and $9.8 million for the fourth quarter
Generated $164.1 million of free cash flow for the full year and $14.1 million for the fourth quarter
Trade measures to ensure fair trade in the U.S. and Europe are progressing well
Increasing quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share
Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share in December
Repurchased approximately 482,000 shares during the fourth quarter
LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
Financial Highlights
%
%
%
($ in millions, except EPS)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q/Q
Q4 2023
Y/Y
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Y/Y
Sales
$
367.5
$
433.5
(15.2
)%
$
376.0
(2.2
)%
$
1,643.9
$
1,650.0
(0.4
)%
Net (loss) income attributable to the parent
$
(46.4
)
$
18.8
(346.8
)%
$
(11.1
)
(317.6
)%
$
5.2
$
82.7
(93.7
)%
Adj. EBITDA
$
9.8
$
60.4
(83.7
)%
$
60.3
(83.7
)%
$
153.8
$
315.2
(51.2
)%
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.03
$
0.11
(75.7
)%
$
0.07
(60.7
)%
$
0.28
$
0.68
(58.8
)%
Operating cash flow
$
32.1
$
11.1
188.8
%
$
28.7
11.7
%
$
243.3
$
178.4
36.4
%
Capital expenditures
1
$
17.9
$
21.2
(15.2
)%
$
25.5
(29.7
)%
$
79.2
$
86.5
(8.4
)%
Free cash flow
2
$
14.1
$
(10.0
)
241.0
%
$
3.2
341.1
%
$
164.1
$
91.9
78.5
%
(1) Cash outflows for capital expenditures
(2) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures
Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2024 was a successful year for Ferroglobe with many accomplishments. We achieved an adjusted EBITDA per our guidance and generated strong free cash flow, which was used to repay our senior secured notes. This strong free cash flow and balance sheet enabled us to initiate the capital return program, including dividends and share repurchases, while positioning the company for growth. We are optimistic that, while there are uncertainties in the markets, demand will begin improving in the second half of 2025.”
“Material progress has been made in implementing trade measures with the US Department of Commerce, imposing strong final anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Russian ferrosilicon imports while continuing to investigate the cases against Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia. The European Commission initiated its safeguard investigation into the imports of silicon metals, silicon alloys and manganese alloys into the EU. Ferroglobe, being a local producer in both the US and Europe, will be a beneficiary of these trade measures as they will reduce artificially low-priced competitive products in the market, helping the market to stabilize.
“We are issuing adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 of $100 million to $170 million. The wide variance in our guidance reflects uncertainties related to trade measures, market conditions and geopolitical factors,” concluded Dr. Levi.
Consolidated Sales
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ferroglobe reported sales of $367.5 million, a decrease of 15.2% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 2.2% from the comparable prior year period. This decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes in our portfolio of products, partially offset by higher tons sold in manganese-based alloys. Sales of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys declined by $32.2 million, $16.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared with the prior quarter.
For the full year 2024, sales were $1,644 million versus $1,650 million in the prior year, a decrease of 0.4%. This decrease was mainly driven by a 17.6% decrease in silicon-based alloys revenue, partially offset by a 28.4% increase in Manganese-Based Alloys revenues.
Product Category Highlights
Silicon Metal
($,000)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
% Q/Q
Q4 2023
% Y/Y
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
% Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:
49,797
56,910
(12.5
)%
49,761
0.1
%
222,762
194,385
14.6
%
Average selling price ($/MT):
3,240
3,401
(4.7
)%
3,371
(3.9
)%
3,262
3,715
(12.2
)%
Silicon Metal Revenue
161,342
193,551
(16.6
)%
167,744
(3.8
)%
726,650
722,140
0.6
%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA
16,849
40,554
(58.5
)%
22,188
(24.1
)%
108,058
216,534
(50.1
)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin
10.4
%
21.0
%
13.2
%
14.9
%
30.0
%
Silicon metal revenue in the fourth quarter was $161.3 million, a decrease of 16.6% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 3.8% from the year-ago period. The average selling price decreased by 4.7%, and shipments decreased by 12.5% due to lower volumes, mainly in EMEA. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased 58.5% to $16.8 million during the fourth quarter, compared with $40.6 million in the prior quarter. The softening in adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was mainly driven by lower average selling prices and higher energy costs.
Silicon-Based Alloys
($,000)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
% Q/Q
Q4 2023
% Y/Y
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
% Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:
39,417
45,489
(13.3
)%
46,446
(15.1
)%
183,030
191,431
(4.4
)%
Average selling price ($/MT):
2,159
2,237
(3.5
)%
2,300
(6.1
)%
2,208
2,562
(13.8
)%
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue
85,101
101,759
(16.4
)%
106,826
(20.3
)%
404,130
490,446
(17.6
)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA
3,093
2,356
31.3
%
34,973
(91.2
)%
30,060
114,111
(73.7
)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin
3.6
%
2.3
%
32.7
%
7.4
%
23.3
%
Silicon-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $85.1 million, a decrease of 16.4% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 20.3% from the year-ago period. Shipments decreased by 13.3%, which was attributable to weak demand in the US and Europe, mainly in the auto and construction end markets. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon-based alloys increased to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 31.3% compared with $2.4 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement was primarily driven by lower raw material costs.
Manganese-Based Alloys
($,000)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
% Q/Q
Q4 2023
% Y/Y
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
% Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:
67,712
64,495
5.0
%
61,404
10.3
%
275,991
227,243
21.5
%
Average selling price ($/MT):
1,159
1,391
(16.7
)%
985
17.7
%
1,206
1,141
5.7
%
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue
78,478
89,713
(12.5
)%
60,483
29.8
%
332,845
259,284
28.4
%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA
7,091
27,854
(74.5
)%
23,886
(70.3
)%
54,297
37,994
42.9
%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin
9.0
%
31.0
%
39.5
%
16.3
%
14.7
%
Manganese-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $78.5 million, a decrease of 12.5% over the prior quarter and an increase of 29.8% from the year-ago period. The average realized selling price decreased by 16.7% and total shipments increased by 5.0%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 74.5% compared with $27.9 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin was mainly driven by lower selling prices and higher manganese ore costs.
Raw materials and energy consumption for production
Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $250.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $255.1 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 1.7%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 68.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 58.8% in the third quarter. The increase in cost as a percentage of sales was driven by higher energy and raw materials costs, including manganese ore.
For the full-year 2024, raw materials and energy consumption for production were $1,027 million, or 62.5% of sales, versus $879 million, or 53.3% of sales in 2023. The increase in these costs as a percent of sales was mainly driven by lower prices and higher energy costs.
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to the Parent
In the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss attributable to the parent was $46.4 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to the parent of $18.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the third quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to $61.3 million recorded in impairment of the Company’s cash-generating units which were not recorded in the prior period. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the fourth quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 per share in the prior quarter.
For the full year 2024, net profit attributable to the parent was $5.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $82.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the full year 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA
In the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $9.8 million, or 2.7% of sales, a decrease of 11.3% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million, or 13.9% of sales, from the third quarter of 2024. This was mainly driven by higher costs and reduced pricing.
For the full year 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $153.8 million, or 9.4% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $315.2 million, or 19.1% of sales, for the full year 2023. The reduction is largely related to lower average sales prices and an increase in energy costs.
Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital
%
($ in millions)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
$
%
Q4 2023
$
Y/Y
Total Cash
1
$
133.3
$
120.8
12.5
10.3
%
$
137.6
(4.4
)
(3.2
)%
Adjusted Gross Debt
2
$
94.4
$
89.0
5.3
6.0
%
$
238.5
(144.1
)
(60.4
)%
Net Cash/ (Debt)
$
38.9
$
31.8
7.1
22.4
%
$
(100.9
)
139.7
138.6
%
Total Working Capital
3
$
460.8
$
528.6
(67.8
)
(12.8
)%
$
510.7
(49.9
)
(9.8
)%
(1) Total cash is comprised of restricted cash, cash and cash equivalents
(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 for each of the periods presented
(3) Total working capital comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables
The Company’s total cash was $133.3 million as of December 31, 2024, up $12.5 million from $120.8 million as of September 30, 2024.
During the fourth quarter, the Company generated $32.1 million in cash flow from operating activities, used $4.8 million in cash flows from investing activities and used $9.9 million in cash flows from financing activities due to repayments of bank borrowings of $14.8 million, lease payments of $4.5 million, dividend payments of $2.4 million, interest payments of $2.0 million and share repurchases of $1.9 million, partially offset by cash proceeds from promissory notes of $10.3 million and sale-leaseback financing of $6.1 million.
For the full year 2024, the Company generated $243.3 million of operating cash flow and used $66.9 million of cash in investing activities and $175.5 million in financing activities.
Total working capital was $460.8 million on December 31, 2024, down from $528.6 million on September 30, 2024. The $67.8 million decrease in working capital balance during the quarter was due to a $60.6 million decrease in inventories, and a $37.3 million decrease in trade and other receivables, partially offset by a $30.1 million decrease in trade and other payables.
Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We achieved many of our targets in 2024, including paying off our senior secured notes and achieving a net cash positive position, which was $38.9 million, at the end of the year. We reduced our total working capital by approximately $50 million during the year and initiated our capital return program consisting of quarterly dividends and share repurchases.”
Capital Returns
During the fourth quarter, Ferroglobe repurchased 481,578 shares at an average price of $4.02 per share and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share on December 20, 2024. Our next cash dividend of $0.014 per share will be paid on March 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2025.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.
Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.
All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.
Non-IFRS Measures
This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
For the Three
Months Ended
For the Three
Months Ended
For the Three
Months Ended
For the Twelve
Months Ended
For the Twelve
Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Sales
$
367,505
$
433,533
$
375,951
$
1,643,939
$
1,650,034
Raw materials and energy consumption for production
(250,763
)
(255,062
)
(199,572
)
(1,027,130
)
(879,286
)
Other operating income
18,892
27,202
34,944
84,378
100,992
Staff costs
(70,241
)
(71,885
)
(79,761
)
(279,864
)
(305,859
)
Other operating expense
(52,289
)
(74,475
)
(73,071
)
(265,182
)
(270,090
)
Depreciation and amortization
(19,020
)
(18,899
)
(20,090
)
(75,463
)
(73,532
)
Impairment loss
(61,348
)
—
(23,614
)
(61,348
)
(25,290
)
Other (loss) gain
(571
)
189
(563
)
555
(29
)
Operating (loss) profit
(67,835
)
40,603
14,224
19,885
196,940
Finance income
3,533
829
1,100
7,248
5,422
Finance costs
(3,089
)
(2,983
)
(13,431
)
(21,942
)
(38,793
)
Exchange differences
15,167
(6,576
)
(4,897
)
13,565
(7,551
)
Profit (loss) before tax
(52,224
)
31,873
(3,004
)
18,756
156,018
Income tax benefit/(expense)
4,376
(13,301
)
(4,160
)
(16,252
)
(57,540
)
Total (loss) profit for the period
(47,848
)
18,572
(7,164
)
2,504
98,478
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent
$
(46,430
)
$
18,814
$
(11,118
)
$
5,242
$
82,662
(Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,418
)
(242
)
3,954
(2,738
)
15,816
EBITDA
$
(33,648
)
$
52,926
$
29,417
$
108,913
$
262,921
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,845
$
60,410
$
60,262
$
153,800
$
315,198
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
188,072
188,325
187,872
188,145
187,872
Diluted
188,072
190,393
190,801
188,809
190,290
(Loss) profit per ordinary share
Basic
$
(0.25
)
$
0.10
$
(0.06
)
$
0.03
$
0.44
Diluted
$
(0.25
)
$
0.10
$
(0.06
)
$
0.03
$
0.43
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
As of December 31,
2024
2024
2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
$
14,219
$
29,702
$
29,702
Intangible assets
103,095
131,183
138,345
Property, plant and equipment
469,056
523,091
501,396
Other financial assets
19,744
16,492
19,792
Deferred tax assets
6,580
8,256
8,760
Receivables from related parties
1,558
1,679
1,658
Other non-current assets
22,451
24,288
22,156
Total non-current assets
636,703
734,691
721,809
Current assets
Inventories
347,139
407,782
383,841
Trade receivables
188,816
233,228
220,330
Other receivables
83,103
76,048
89,913
Receivables from related parties
—
2,808
2,772
Current income tax assets
7,692
7,890
15,977
Other financial assets
5,569
3,209
2
Other current assets
52,014
52,468
186,477
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
298
306
1,179
Cash and cash equivalents
132,973
120,504
136,470
Total current assets
817,604
904,243
1,036,961
Total assets
$
1,454,307
$
1,638,934
$
1,758,770
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
$
816,105
$
915,707
$
869,886
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income
8,014
34,619
26,980
Provisions
24,384
25,964
19,970
Provision for pensions
27,618
31,213
29,805
Bank borrowings
13,911
14,207
14,913
Lease liabilities
56,585
57,864
54,483
Debt instruments
—
—
149,015
Other financial liabilities
25,688
27,280
65,231
Other non-current liabilities
13,759
6,359
1,903
Deferred tax liabilities
19,629
31,197
32,582
Total non-current liabilities
189,588
228,703
394,882
Current liabilities
Provisions
83,132
88,986
122,757
Provision for pensions
168
166
169
Bank borrowings
43,251
61,474
31,635
Lease liabilities
12,867
12,182
11,766
Debt instruments
10,135
—
5,765
Other financial liabilities
48,117
45,942
16,052
Payables to related parties
2,664
2,759
2,429
Trade and other payables
158,251
188,443
183,375
Current income tax liabilities
10,623
7,795
8,351
Other current liabilities
79,406
86,777
111,703
Total current liabilities
448,614
494,524
494,002
Total equity and liabilities
$
1,454,307
$
1,638,934
$
1,758,770
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the Three
Months Ended
For the Three
Months Ended
For the Three
Months Ended
For the Twelve
Months Ended
For the Twelve
Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit for the period
$
(47,848
)
$
18,572
$
(7,164
)
$
2,504
$
98,478
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(4,376
)
13,301
4,160
16,252
57,540
Depreciation and amortization
19,020
18,899
20,090
75,463
73,532
Finance income
(3,533
)
(829
)
(1,100
)
(7,248
)
(5,422
)
Finance costs
3,089
2,983
13,431
21,942
38,793
Exchange differences
(15,167
)
6,576
4,897
(13,565
)
7,551
Impairment loss
61,348
—
23,614
61,348
25,290
Share-based compensation
1,587
1,496
683
4,924
7,402
Other loss (gain)
571
(189
)
562
(555
)
29
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Decrease (increase) in inventories
23,146
(5,414
)
(1,746
)
47
102,179
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
31,756
27,018
16,439
22,765
80,766
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
(12,885
)
(28,656
)
(21,838
)
770
45,692
Decrease (increase) in energy receivable
(5,735
)
(10,508
)
(33,456
)
131,959
(159,807
)
(Decrease) increase in trade payables
(19,039
)
(13,678
)
6,483
(17,255
)
(70,573
)
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities
4,936
(11,610
)
16,389
(40,294
)
(9,770
)
Income taxes paid
(4,776
)
(6,847
)
(12,701
)
(15,799
)
(113,308
)
Net cash provided by operating activities:
32,094
11,114
28,743
243,258
178,372
Cash flows from investing activities:
Interest and finance income received
692
766
1,349
2,799
3,725
Payments due to investments:
Intangible assets
(855
)
(850
)
(1,331
)
(3,024
)
(2,787
)
Property, plant and equipment
(17,090
)
(20,302
)
(24,204
)
(76,165
)
(83,679
)
Other financial assets
—
—
—
(3,000
)
—
Disposals:
Other non-current assets
—
—
935
—
935
Receipt of asset-related government grant
12,453
—
—
12,453
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,800
)
(20,386
)
(23,251
)
(66,937
)
(81,806
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,436
)
(2,441
)
—
(9,758
)
—
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs
(6
)
(6
)
Repayment of debt instruments
—
—
(1,050
)
(147,624
)
(179,075
)
Proceeds from debt issuance
10,255
—
—
10,255
—
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:
Borrowings
122,809
145,804
39,239
509,186
432,274
Payments
(137,650
)
(144,292
)
(58,052
)
(495,726
)
(456,506
)
Payments for lease liabilities
(4,511
)
(5,834
)
(6,913
)
(16,201
)
(14,967
)
Proceeds from other financing liabilities
6,054
—
—
6,054
—
Other (payments) receipts from financing activities
(411
)
(2,176
)
(4,289
)
(3,068
)
(21,666
)
Payments to acquire own shares
(1,936
)
(492
)
—
(2,428
)
—
Interest paid
(2,029
)
(6,955
)
(2,923
)
(26,192
)
(42,207
)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(9,861
)
(16,386
)
(33,988
)
(175,508
)
(282,147
)
Total net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
17,433
(25,658
)
(28,496
)
813
(185,581
)
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents
120,810
144,487
165,973
137,649
322,943
Foreign exchange (losses) gains on cash and cash equivalents
(4,972
)
1,981
172
(5,191
)
287
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents
$
133,271
$
120,810
$
137,649
$
133,271
$
137,649
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
298
306
1,179
298
1,179
Cash and cash equivalents
132,973
120,504
136,470
132,973
136,470
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents
$
133,271
$
120,810
$
137,649
$
133,271
$
137,649
Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):
Q4´24
Q3´24
Q4´23
YTD´24
YTD´23
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent
$
(46,430
)
$
18,814
$
(11,118
)
$
5,242
$
82,662
(Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,418
)
(242
)
3,954
(2,738
)
15,816
Income tax expense
(4,376
)
13,301
4,160
16,252
57,540
Finance income
(3,533
)
(829
)
(1,100
)
(7,248
)
(5,422
)
Finance costs
3,089
2,983
13,431
21,942
38,793
Depreciation and amortization charges
19,020
18,899
20,090
75,463
73,532
EBITDA
(33,648
)
52,926
29,417
108,913
262,921
Exchange differences
(15,167
)
6,576
4,897
(13,565
)
7,551
Impairment
61,348
—
23,614
61,348
25,290
Restructuring and termination costs
(2,693
)
—
—
(7,233
)
5,535
New strategy implementation
1,629
1,413
(1,000
)
5,416
973
Subactivity
1,457
657
2,995
3,164
12,589
PPA Energy
(3,081
)
(1,162
)
339
(4,243
)
339
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,845
$
60,410
$
60,262
$
153,800
$
315,198
Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):
Q4´24
Q3´24
Q4´23
YTD´24
YTD´23
(Loss) Profit attributable to the parent
$
(46,430
)
$
18,814
$
(11,118
)
$
5,242
$
82,662
Tax rate adjustment
12,059
3,271
4,959
10,349
16,039
Impairment
41,209
—
17,333
41,209
18,563
Restructuring and termination costs
(1,846
)
—
—
(4,957
)
4,063
New strategy implementation
1,116
968
(734
)
3,712
714
Subactivity
998
450
2,198
2,168
9,240
PPA Energy
(2,111
)
(796
)
249
(2,908
)
249
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent
$
4,996
$
22,707
$
12,888
$
54,816
$
131,529
Adjusted diluted profit per share:
Q4´24
Q3´24
Q4´23
YTD´24
YTD´23
Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share
$
(0.25
)
$
0.10
$
(0.06
)
$
0.03
$
0.43
Tax rate adjustment
0.06
0.02
0.03
0.05
0.08
Impairment
0.22
—
0.09
0.22
0.10
Restructuring and termination costs
(0.01
)
—
—
(0.03
)
0.02
New strategy implementation
0.01
0.01
(0.00
)
0.02
0.00
Subactivity
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.05
PPA Energy
(0.01
)
(0.00
)
0.00
(0.02
)
0.00
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share
$
0.03
$
0.11
$
0.07
$
0.28
$
0.68
