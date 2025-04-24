Ferroglobe PLC to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025, with Earnings Call on May 8

Ferroglobe PLC will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, with a conference call on May 8.

Full Release



LONDON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will host the quarterlyearnings callon Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





To join via phone:





Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa09c86627bc54bbfa844f3e0cffca9e2







Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





To join via webcast:





A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7rutmin8









About Ferroglobe







Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. Visit



https://investor.ferroglobe.com



for more information.







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Alex Rotonen, CFA





Vice President, Investor Relations







investor.relations@ferroglobe.com









MEDIA CONTACT:







Cristina Feliu Roig





Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs







corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com







Source: Ferroglobe PLC



