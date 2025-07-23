Ferroglobe PLC to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call

Ferroglobe PLC plans to release Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, with a conference call on August 6.

Quiver AI Summary

Ferroglobe PLC announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, after market close, and will hold anearnings callon August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can join the call by pre-registering to receive dial-in details or via a live audio webcast. Ferroglobe, based in London, is a major global producer of silicon metal and specialty alloys, serving various industries including solar, electronics, and automotive. For more information, interested parties are directed to visit the company's investor relations website.

Potential Positives

Ferroglobe PLC is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduledearnings callprovides an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership, fostering trust and openness.

As a leading producer of silicon and specialty alloys, Ferroglobe's performance update is significant for its stakeholders, particularly those in rapidly growing sectors like solar and automotive.

The global presence of Ferroglobe in diverse markets suggests potential for continued growth and stability, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of theearnings callmay indicate that financial results are forthcoming, which could suggest significant changes or challenges that the company wants to address in a structured manner.

The requirement for participants to pre-register for theearnings callcould reflect concerns about managing the call effectively, potentially indicating past issues with attendance or engagement.

The lack of specific financial performance indicators or highlights in the release may raise questions about the company's current operational status or financial health.

FAQ

When will Ferroglobe release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Ferroglobe will issue its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Ferroglobeearnings call

To join theearnings call pre-register at the provided link to receive the dial-in numbers and PIN.

What time is the Ferroglobe quarterlyearnings callscheduled?

The quarterlyearnings callis scheduled for August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find the webcast for Ferroglobe'searnings call

A simultaneous audio webcast will be available via the provided link for theearnings call

What does Ferroglobe PLC specialize in?

Ferroglobe PLC specializes in producing silicon metal, specialty alloys, and ferroalloys for various global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GSM Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $GSM Data Alerts

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $GSM stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LONDON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and will host the quarterlyearnings callon Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





To join via phone:





Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI76a327a79962400a8669dbeffc854d7a







Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





To join via webcast:





A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wd5snyo8









About Ferroglobe







Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. Visit



https://investor.ferroglobe.com



for more information.







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Alex Rotonen, CFA





Vice President, Investor Relations







investor.relations@ferroglobe.com









MEDIA CONTACT:







Cristina Feliu Roig





Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs







corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com







Source: Ferroglobe PLC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.