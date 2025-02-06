Ferroglobe PLC to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

Ferroglobe PLC will release its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025.

Ferroglobe PLC announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on February 19, 2025, after market close. The company will hold anearnings callon February 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with options for participants to join via phone or through a webcast. Interested participants must pre-register to obtain dial-in numbers and a personal PIN. Ferroglobe is a prominent global producer of silicon metal and ferroalloys, serving various sectors including solar energy, automotive, and construction, and is headquartered in London. Additional information can be found on their investor website.

Ferroglobe will provide its financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholders.



The scheduledearnings calloffers an opportunity for investors to gain insights directly from company executives, enhancing investor relations.



The press release indicates Ferroglobe's ongoing operations and financial accountability, which can positively impact investor confidence.

The press release does not provide any data on the company's financial performance for the fourth quarter or full year of 2024, potentially raising concerns among investors regarding financial transparency or operational challenges.

When will Ferroglobe announce its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results?

Ferroglobe will announce its financial results on February 19, 2025, after market close.

What time is theearnings callfor Ferroglobe?

Theearnings callwill take place on February 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I join the Ferroglobeearnings call

You can join by phone after pre-registering at the provided link or via webcast.

Where can I find the Ferroglobe earnings webcast?

The earnings webcast will be accessible at the specified media server link in the press release.

What industries does Ferroglobe serve?

Ferroglobe serves industries such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy.

$GSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $GSM stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LONDON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, and will host the quarterlyearnings callon Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





To join via phone:





Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6e61c804d2b45609dc3abc37310abd0











Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





To join via webcast:





A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/frvjkywe













About Ferroglobe







Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit



https://investor.ferroglobe.com



.







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Alex Rotonen, CFA





Vice President, Investor Relations







investor.relations@ferroglobe.com









MEDIA CONTACT:







Cristina Feliu Roig





Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs







corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com







Source: Ferroglobe PLC



