Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ferroglobe:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$569m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$643m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Ferroglobe has an ROCE of 45%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 21%. NasdaqCM:GSM Return on Capital Employed August 26th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ferroglobe compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ferroglobe.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that Ferroglobe is now generating some pretax earnings. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 45% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Ferroglobe is using 27% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. Ferroglobe could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 34% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Ferroglobe has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has fallen 47% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Ferroglobe (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

Ferroglobe is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

