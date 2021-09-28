Ferroglobe halt two furnaces in Spain due to high power prices

Adds detail, context

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ferro-alloys producer Ferroglobe GSM.O said on Tuesday it had temporarily shut down two furnaces at its operations in Spain due to high power prices.

"In recent weeks, we temporarily shut down one furnace at the Sabon (Spain) facility and a furnace at our Boo (Spain) facility to best manage through the energy crisis in Spain," a spokeswoman said.

Ferroglobe scaled back production during peak pricing periods and has moved some orders to its operations in neighbouring countries where energy costs were lower, the spokeswoman said in an email.

Record-high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains.

Belgium-based Nyrstar NYR.BR cut zinc production at its Budel-Dorplein smelter in the Netherlands as industry association Eurometaux warned that rising prices could see metal producers moving operations away from the region.

Ferroglobe is the largest western producer of silicon metal and its alloys and manganese alloys.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

