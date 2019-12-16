Ferro To Sell Tile Coatings Business To Pigments Spain For $430 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - Coatings and color solutions provider Ferro Corp. (FOE) agreed Monday to sell its Tile Coatings Business to Pigments Spain, S.L., a company of the Esmalglass-Itaca-Fritta group, which is a portfolio company of Lone Star Funds, for $460 million in cash. The deal also has the potential for an additional $32 million in cash based on the performance of the business pre-closing, subject to customary adjustments.

Consummation of the sale is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Ferro said the net proceeds from the sale principally will be used to pay down debt. It also expects the Tile Coatings Business to be classified as "held for sale" and reported as discontinued operations.

This transaction will substantially advance the Dynamic Innovation and Optimization phase of Ferro's strategy and strengthen its balance sheet. It will also result in a Ferro more fully focused on higher-growth industries that generate higher gross margins.

With annual sales of about $510 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, Ferro's Tile Coatings Business produces coatings for ceramic tiles used in residential and non-residential construction.

