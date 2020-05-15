Ferro (FOE) Beats on Q1 Earnings and Sales, Withdraws View
Ferro Corporation FOE recorded earnings (as reported) from continuing operations of 19 cents per share for first-quarter 2020, up 90% from earnings of 10 cents a year ago. Results were driven by improved manufacturing efficiency, optimization initiatives and reduced raw material costs.
Barring one-time items, earnings were 26 cents per share for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.
The company recorded revenues of $252.3 million for the quarter, down around 4% year over year. Sales, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $245.3 million. The company saw lower sales in its Functional Coatings segment in the quarter.
Segment Highlights
Sales from the Functional Coatings division were $155.4 million in the quarter, down roughly 7% year over year. Gross profit for the unit fell roughly 1% to $47.8 million.
Sales from the Color Solutions unit rose around 1% year over year to $96.9 million. Gross profit climbed 19% year over year $33.8 million.
Financials
Ferro ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $43 million, down around 25% year over year. Long-term debt was $797 million, down roughly 7% year over year.
Outlook
The company has withdrawn its financial guidance for full-year 2020 due to significant uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Ferro noted that it is currently not in a position to estimate the duration, impact and recovery in its end-use markets.
The company expects to complete the sale of its Tile Coating Systems business in the second half of 2020. The divestment will allow it to have a portfolio of businesses more targeted to higher growth end-use markets.
Price Performance
Ferro’s shares are down 33.6% over a year, compared with the 22.6% growth of its industry.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Ferro currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
