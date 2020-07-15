Ferro Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FOE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ferro Corp (Symbol: FOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.09, changing hands as high as $12.46 per share. Ferro Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.52 per share, with $15.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.46.

