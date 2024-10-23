Ferro-Alloy Resources Strengthens Position with AGM Success

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd. (GB:FAR) has released an update.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reinforcing its strategic direction and leadership stability. The company, focused on developing the significant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kazakhstan, continues to expand its operations with promising resource estimates and low-cost production advantages. This positions Ferro-Alloy as a potentially attractive investment opportunity in the burgeoning vanadium market.

