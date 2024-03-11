News & Insights

Ferrexpo's Ukrainian unit faces supplier claim

March 11, 2024 — 03:51 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

March 11 (Reuters) - Miner Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Monday a supplier had filed to open creditor protection proceedings against its Ukrainian unit, claiming a debt of 2.2 million hryvnias ($57,667.10).

The company said it had taken steps to settle the debt with Kysen, a supplier and related party to its unit Ferrexpo Poltava Mining (FPM), which operates its largest mine. The court hearing has been scheduled for March 12, it added.

However, due to restrictions with the operations of its bank accounts in Ukraine, FPM cannot assure that funds will be received on time, and is also seeking to agree an extension of payment terms, Ferrexpo said.

The miner scrapped proposed interim dividend payouts last month, in light of an on-going legal claim against FPM.

($1 = 38.1500 hryvnias)

