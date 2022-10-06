Ferrexpo's third-quarter output slumps on logistics woes

Ferrexpo Plc said on Thursday its production of iron ore pellets slumped in the third quarter, as logistical constraints due to a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports kept the group's business under pressure.

The Ukraine-focussed miner said its iron ore pellet production declined 68% year-on-year to 0.8 million tonnes in the third quarter.

