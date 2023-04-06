Ferrexpo's Q1 output lifted by improved power supply in Ukraine

April 06, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L said on Thursday its first-quarter production more-than-doubled compared to the prior three months, driven by improvement in the supply of electricity to its units in Ukraine, where the miner operates.

Ferrexpo said it produced 900,000 tonnes of iron ore pellets in the first quarter, compared with 420,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter last year.

