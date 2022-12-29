Markets

Ferrexpo's Non-executive Director Kostyantin Zhevago To Step Down

December 29, 2022 — 10:29 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Iron ore pellets manufacturer Ferrexpo Plc.'s (FXPO.L) non-executive director Kostyantin Zhevago will leave the board with immediate effect, following Zhevago's detention by French authorities.

"The Board has been informed that Mr Zhevago is prepared to step down from the Board of Ferrexpo plc immediately. The Board is taking steps to document his resignation formally and will update the market as appropriate," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Ferrexpo said that the detention of Kostyantin Zhevago by the French authorities was unrelated to matters at the company.

According to reports, Zhevago, the controlling shareholder of Ferrexpo, was detained in France on Tuesday at Ukraine's request on suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering linked to his banking business at home.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.