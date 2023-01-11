Ferrexpo's annual pellet production slumps on logistical snags, costs

January 11, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Wednesday its annual production of iron ore pellets slumped due to higher costs, logistical constraints and disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukraine-focused miner recorded a pellet production of 6.1 million tonnes for the year, down 46% compared with the previous year.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

