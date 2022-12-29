Ferrexpo says owner's detention in France unrelated to firm

December 29, 2022 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iron pellet producer Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Thursday the detention of its controlling shareholder, billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago, by French authorities was unrelated to matters at the company.

London-listed Ferrexpo's statement comes after Zhevago, who holds 50.3% of the company's shares, was arrested and detained in France on Tuesday at Ukraine's request on suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering linked to the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank.

"The Board of Directors of Ferrexpo is seeking to clarify the situation and will update the market as appropriate," the company said in a statement.

