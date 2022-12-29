Ferrexpo Says Non-executive Director Zhevago's Detention In France Unrelated To Company

(RTTNews) - Iron ore pellets manufacturer Ferrexpo Plc. (FXPO.L) said Thursday that the detention of its non-executive director Kostyantin Zhevago by the French authorities was unrelated to matters at the company.

According to reports, Zhevago, the controlling shareholder of Ferrexpo, was detained in France on Tuesday at Ukraine's request on suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering linked to his banking business at home.

Ferrexpo said it is seeking to clarify the situation and will update the market as appropriate.

