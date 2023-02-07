Markets

Ferrexpo Receives Court Order Freezing Subsidiary's Bank Accounts In Ukraine

February 07, 2023 — 03:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) said it has received a court order issued at the request of a prosecutor in Ukraine, to freeze the bank accounts of Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, a subsidiary of the company in the country. The company will appeal the decision.

The Court order is linked to the ongoing investigation in Ukraine that relates to the potential underpayment of iron ore royalty payments during the years 2018 to 2021.

Ferrexpo denied all accusations made as part of the Investigation, and confirmed that it has consistently operated in accordance with the legal and fiscal frameworks of Ukraine.

In addition, Ferrexpo stated that the nature of the Investigation is similar to two separate investigations previously faced by other major international metals and mining companies operating within Ukraine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.