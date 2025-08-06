Markets

Ferrexpo Posts Loss In H1

August 06, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ferrexpo plc posted a first half loss of $196 million, mostly attributable to the $154 impairment loss. This compares to profit of $55 million in the same period in 2024. The company said the loss is also attributed to lower pellet sales volumes and lower iron ore prices and higher prices for energy and key consumables. Loss per share, in cents, was 33.31 compared to profit of 9.26. Underlying EBITDA decreased by 95% to $4 million.

Revenue decreased by 17% to $453 million in the first half of 2025, primarily due to lower realised prices and marginally lower sales volumes. Total commercial production for the first six months was 3.4 million tonnes, a 9% decrease compared to the first six months of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.