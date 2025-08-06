Ferrexpo Posts Loss In H1

(RTTNews) - Ferrexpo plc posted a first half loss of $196 million, mostly attributable to the $154 impairment loss. This compares to profit of $55 million in the same period in 2024. The company said the loss is also attributed to lower pellet sales volumes and lower iron ore prices and higher prices for energy and key consumables. Loss per share, in cents, was 33.31 compared to profit of 9.26. Underlying EBITDA decreased by 95% to $4 million.

Revenue decreased by 17% to $453 million in the first half of 2025, primarily due to lower realised prices and marginally lower sales volumes. Total commercial production for the first six months was 3.4 million tonnes, a 9% decrease compared to the first six months of 2024.

