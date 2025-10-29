Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO) Price Target Decreased by 18.72% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO) has been revised to 56.10 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 18.72% from the prior estimate of 69.02 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 GBX to a high of 68.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.72% from the latest reported closing price of 55.70 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrexpo. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXPO is 0.03%, an increase of 34.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 16,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 8,126K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,103K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 36.40% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,376K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 32.46% over the last quarter.

PZVIX - Pzena International Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 904K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares , representing an increase of 69.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 12.44% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 863K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 28.38% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 666K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 34.29% over the last quarter.

