Ferrexpo H1 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO) an iron ore pellet producer and exporter, on Wednesday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first half of the year, on lower production and realized prices.

Lucio Genovese, Executive Chair commented, "Unfortunately, the war, coupled with the continued closure of the Ukrainian ports mean volumes remain lower than pre-war production levels. Whilst a renewed sense of optimism in Ukraine is noticeable, the situation continues to be challenging."

Half yearly profit after tax dropped 67 percent to $27 million from $82 million for the same period last year.

Earnings per share decreased 81 percent to 4.5 cents from 13.9 cents of last year.

Operating profit fell 31.8 percent to 107 million pounds from 157 million pounds of the prior year.

Underlying EBITDA also declined 87 percent to $64 million from $486 million of the previous year.

Revenue for the half yearly period dropped 64 percent to $334 million from $936 million for the same period prior year.

On Tuesday, Ferrexpo shares closed at 92.65 pence, up 0.93% on the London Stock Exchange.

