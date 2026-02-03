Ferrexpo (FEEXF) Price Target Increased by 11.91% to 0.93

The average one-year price target for Ferrexpo (OTCPK:FEEXF) has been revised to $0.93 / share. This is an increase of 11.91% from the prior estimate of $0.83 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.75 to a high of $1.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.56% from the latest reported closing price of $0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrexpo. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 53.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEEXF is 0.01%, an increase of 54.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.57% to 10,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 8,126K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,103K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEEXF by 36.40% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 863K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEEXF by 28.38% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 267K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEEXF by 28.71% over the last quarter.

HDVAX - Hartford International Equity Fund holds 249K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEEXF by 26.69% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 136K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

