Ferrexpo delays dividend decision on virus uncertainty despite profit jump

March 18 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo FXPO.L on Wednesday delayed its decision to declare a final dividend due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, even as the iron ore pellets producer posted a jump in annual core profit on higher realised prices.

The Switzerland-based company's underlying earnings before interests tax, depreciation and amortization rose to $586 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $503 million a year earlier.

"The board has deferred its decision on a final ordinary and/or special dividend to an appropriate time when the market situation and the effect of the COVID-19 virus has become clearer. At this point, the board intends to declare a dividend and will keep the market updated," Ferrexpo said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

