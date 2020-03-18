Ferrexpo delays dividend decision on virus uncertainty despite profit jump

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Ferrexpo on Wednesday delayed its decision to declare a final dividend due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, even as the iron ore pellets producer posted a jump in annual core profit on higher realised prices.

March 18 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo FXPO.L on Wednesday delayed its decision to declare a final dividend due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, even as the iron ore pellets producer posted a jump in annual core profit on higher realised prices.

The Switzerland-based company's underlying earnings before interests tax, depreciation and amortization rose to $586 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $503 million a year earlier.

"The board has deferred its decision on a final ordinary and/or special dividend to an appropriate time when the market situation and the effect of the COVID-19 virus has become clearer. At this point, the board intends to declare a dividend and will keep the market updated," Ferrexpo said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810 (Extn.2587); Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More