Ferrexpo calls for more time to finalize FY results amid legal claim against unit

March 12 (Reuters) - Miner Ferrexpo FXPO.L on Tuesday said it needed more time to finalize its full-year results, amid a legal claim against its Ferrexpo Poltava Mining (FPM) unit in Ukraine.

The company had scrapped its proposed interim dividend of 3.3 U.S. cents per share last month, considering potential proceedings relating to FPM over contested sureties.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((RichardRohan.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.