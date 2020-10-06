Ferrexpo 9-month Pellet Production Up 3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported that its nine month period pellet production increased 3% year-on-year to 8.1MT. Third quarter pellet production was down 12% to 2.5MT from second quarter, with reduced volume due to planned pelletiser maintenance in early September 2020. Ferrexpo noted that its operations continued to operate with minimal impact during third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, Ferrexpo said the company understands that the Kyiv Court of Appeal has now dismissed the company's appeal against the previous court order, under which a district court in Kyiv placed a restriction covering 50.3% of the shares in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining (FPM) held by Ferrexpo AG Switzerland, the sole shareholder in FPM. Ferrexpo said the company is considering its options regarding further legal action against the restriction with its advisers.

