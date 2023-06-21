News & Insights

Ferretti starts taking stock orders for Milan listing

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

June 21, 2023 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Italian yacht maker Ferretti <9638.HK> has started taking stock orders from investors as it seeks an additional listing of shares in Milan, one of the investment banks acting on the sale said on Wednesday.

The company, which already trades on the Hong Kong bourse, plans to sell up to 97 million existing shares, representing around 28.7% of its share capital.

It expects to price and allocate shares among investors by the end of the week, with a view to debuting in Milan on June 27, according to a timetable of the deal.

Just over one year ago Ferretti, which is controlled by Chinese conglomerate Weichai Group, completed its initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong.

