Ferretti starts taking investor orders for Milan dual listing

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

June 21, 2023 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Italian yacht maker Ferretti F3T1.F has started taking stock orders from investors as it seeks a dual listing of shares on the Milan bourse.

It plans to sell up to 97 million existing shares, representing around 28.7% of the share capital of the company.

