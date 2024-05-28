Ferretti S.p.A. Releases Shareholders’ Meeting Minutes

Ferretti S.p.A. (HK:9638) has released an update.

Ferretti S.p.A., world leader in luxury yacht construction, announces the availability of the minutes from its April 22, 2024 Shareholders’ Meeting. The document can be accessed at the company’s registered office, on its official website, and via the eMarket Storage platform. The release aims to ensure equal information dissemination to investors and complies with Hong Kong’s regulatory requirements.

