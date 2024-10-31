News & Insights

Ferretti S.p.A. Prepares Financial Update Review

October 31, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Ferretti S.p.A. (HK:9638) has released an update.

Ferretti S.p.A. has scheduled a board meeting for November 13, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited commercial and financial update for the first nine months of the year. Investors and market enthusiasts may find the upcoming disclosures crucial for evaluating the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

