Ferretti IPO book covered at 2 eur/shr thanks to Asian demand-source

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti has managed to fully cover books for its initial public offering at 2 euros per share, the low end of a downwardly revised price range, thanks to big orders from some Asian investors, a source close to the matter said.

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti has managed to fully cover books for its initial public offering at 2 euros per share, the low end of a downwardly revised price range, thanks to big orders from some Asian investors, a source close to the matter said.

The IPO closes on Wednesday after the company was forced to extend the offering period and cut the indicative price range to 2.0-2.5 euros from 2.5-3.7 euros initially.

The source said the top five investors in the IPO accounted for 60% of the demand, with two "non-traditional investors" set to take, respectively, 24% and 16% of the offering.

Ferretti is controlled by Chinese conglomerate Weichai Group.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More