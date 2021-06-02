Ferrero takes a $500 million ride on Wagon Wheels

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Confectionery maker Ferrero has bought https://www.otpp.com/news/article/a/ferrero-related-company-announces-agreement-to-acquire-burton-s-biscuit-company-from-ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board Burton’s Biscuits, which makes Viscounts, Wagon Wheels and Jammie Dodgers, for 360 million pounds, the Guardian reported https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jun/01/ferrero-family-buys-jammie-dodgers-burtons-biscuits on Tuesday. The family-owned Italian group has been a keen acquirer of British sweet brands, like Fox’s biscuits and chocolatier Thorntons, and in 2018 snapped up Nestlé’s U.S. candy business for $2.8 billion.

Burton’s made sales of more than 275 million pounds last year, implying an enterprise value of 1.3 times 2020 sales. That’s cheap compared to Mondelez, which trades at 4 times trailing sales, according to Refinitiv. Stagnant sales might explain this: annual revenue was 340 million pounds https://www.otpp.com/news/article/a/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-agrees-to-acquire-burton-s-biscuits when Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan bought the company in 2013. Ferrero may be well poised for more bargains as listed groups like Nestlé are under pressure to divest unhealthy foods. Since Ferrero can shrug off the moralising of public investors, the bigger threat is anti-sugar regulation. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Macau’s eager gamblers offer glimpse of the future

IPOs give new meaning to Down Under

Blackstone crashes its own hotel party

Greensill burns U.S. coal boss

Generali does some timely pandemic shopping

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.